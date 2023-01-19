Home

UGC NET 2022: Correction Window For December Session Opens. Here’s How to Edit Application on ugcnet.nta.nic.in

UGC NET 2022 Latest Update: The application for UGC NET December 2022 was closed on January 17 and the candidates were given chance to submit the application fees till January 18.

The UGC NET 2022 correction window will remain open till January 20 at 11:50 pm.

UGC NET 2022 Latest Update: The National Testing Agency (NTA) said it will open the correction window of the University Grants Commission-National Eligibility Test (UGC NET 2022) December session from January 19. The aspirants who have applied for the exam can now edit details on official website ugcnet.nta.nic.in. The candidates must note that the exam will be held from February 21 to March 10.

The application for UGC NET December 2022 was closed on January 17 and the candidates were given chance to submit the application fees till January 18. The UGC NET 2022 correction window will remain open till January 20 at 11:50 pm. The NTA said it will released the exam city intimation slip in the first week of February, as per the official schedule and the UGC NET 2022 admit card will be issued in the second week of February.

UGC NET 2022: Here’s How To Edit Application

Go to the official website of UGC NET — ugcnet.nta.nic.in

Click on the application correction link on the homepage.

Log in using credentials and fill up the application form.

Edit the required particulars

Submit the form and take a printout for future reference

Recently, the NTA has revised the upper age limit for UGC NET December 2022 aspirants. The NTA said it has taken the decision after receiving representations from candidates to fix the last date for calculating the age limit to apply for JRF, the agency has set the last date to December 1, 2022 instead of Februrary 1, 2023.



