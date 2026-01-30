COLUMBIA, Ill.

Jan. 30, 2026

/PRNewswire/ — PURE 111 Medical Aesthetics, founded and led by Amy Katsikas, MSN, ACNS-BC, a recognized leader in medical aesthetics, has opened its second location in Columbia, Illinois. The new clinic officially opens to clients on February 2, 2026, with a community grand opening event scheduled for Wednesday, February 11, from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. Amy Katsikas is recognized for her expertise in aesthetic injections, skin health, and non-surgical facial rejuvenation. She combines clinical precision with a patient-focused, results-driven approach, producing natural, refined outcomes. “Opening a second location is a significant milestone for PURE 111,” said Amy Katsikas, MSN, ACNS-BC. “This expansion allows us to serve more patients while maintaining our philosophy of individualized care, education, and artistry in aesthetics. We’re thrilled to continue growing with the Columbia community.” The new Columbia clinic features a modern, welcoming environment designed to support personalized consultations and advanced aesthetic treatments, while upholding PURE 111’s high standards of patient experience, safety, and professionalism. The February 11 grand opening invites community members to tour the clinic, meet the team, and learn more about PURE 111’s holistic approach to aesthetic care.Founded by Amy Katsikas, MSN, ACNS-BC, PURE 111 Medical Aesthetics is a patient-centered medical aesthetics practice dedicated to achieving natural, refined results through personalized treatment plans. With an emphasis on education, safety, and artistry, PURE 111 continues to expand while maintaining consistent, high-quality standards of care.CPP is building the premier platform of medical aesthetic clinics across the U.S., empowering partners to scale operations, collaborate clinically, and deliver exceptional patient outcomes.Sean WalshHead of PartnershipsSOURCE Cosmetic Physician Partners