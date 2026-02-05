The Times Of Bengal

Cost containment software reshapes employer healthcare platforms and healthcare technology M&A activity

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — Employer-sponsored healthcare is shifting from fragmented point solutions to integrated technology platforms that drive real-time cost management and operational efficiency, according to a new industry report released by the Healthcare Technology investment banking team from Brown Gibbons Lang & Company (BGL). Steady medical cost inflation, growing use of specialty drugs, higher out-of-pocket costs for employees, and increasing frustration with managing too many vendors within benefits organizations are all contributing factors driving this shift.