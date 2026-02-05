BGL Healthcare Technology InsiderLOS ANGELES, Feb. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — Employer-sponsored healthcare is shifting from fragmented point solutions to integrated technology platforms that drive real-time cost management and operational efficiency, according to a new industry report released by the Healthcare Technology investment banking team from Brown Gibbons Lang & Company (BGL). Steady medical cost inflation, growing use of specialty drugs, higher out-of-pocket costs for employees, and increasing frustration with managing too many vendors within benefits organizations are all contributing factors driving this shift.
- Which employer healthcare subsectors present the most attractive value creation opportunities for private equity investors
- Why cost containment has become the central organizing principle behind employer health technology platforms and acquisition strategies
- What is driving continued convergence across employer healthcare technology as benefits teams seek fewer vendors, tighter integration, and real-time insight into costs
