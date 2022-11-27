Council Likely To Release Timetable Soon at cisce.org

ICSE Class 10th Datesheet 2023: The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) which is set to conduct the Class 10 and Class 12 final exams for the 2022-23 academic year, will rel

(File photo)

ICSE Class 10th Datesheet 2023: The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) which is set to conduct the Class 10 and Class 12 final exams for the 2022-23 academic year, will release the Indian Certificate of Secondary Education (ICSE) Class 10 date sheet 2023 anytime soon. Eligible Students can download the complete Class 10 timetable (once released) and exam pattern by visiting the ICSE Board’s official website — cisce.org.

As per a recent official notice, CISCE has decided to hold only one exam at the end of the academic year 2023, as opposed to the Covid schedule, which held exams in two terms. Earlier, due to Covid-19, the exam schedule was divided in two terms. The notice states: “The CISCE has decided to conduct only one examination at the end of the Academic Year 2023 at both ICSE & ISC levels. The CISCE proposes to hold the examinations tentatively in the months of February/ March 2023.”

ICSE 10th EXAM PATTERN 2023 Students who will be appearing in the ICSE 10th exams 2023 are required to select a minimum of six subjects. They will be required to select a minimum of 2 and a maximum of 3 subjects from their specific group. Students can check the detailed subject list on cisce.org. Students who are planning to appear for the ICSE 10th exams 2023 are required to choose a minimum of six subjects. They will be required to choose a minimum of 2 and a maximum of 3 subjects from their specific group. Students can view the complete subject list at cisce.org. Group 1 (compulsory): The internal ICSE board examination percentage will carry 80 marks. The internal assessment will be held for 20 marks.

The internal ICSE board examination percentage will carry 80 marks. The internal assessment will be held for 20 marks. Group 2: Students need to opt for a minimum of two and a maximum of three subjects from group 2. Similar to group 1, there will be 80 marks for written papers and 20 marks for internal assessment.

Students need to opt for a minimum of two and a maximum of three subjects from group 2. Similar to group 1, there will be 80 marks for written papers and 20 marks for internal assessment. Group 3: Herein, Candidates are required to choose 1 subject out of the available options. The written exam will be 50 marks. Meanwhile, the internal assessment will carry 50 marks allotment. CISCE CLASS 10th, AND 12th DATE SHEETS: DETAILS MENTIONED ON THE TIMETABLE The ICSE Class 10th, and 12th date sheets will include the subjects, dates, days, and timing of the examination. CISCE SAMPLE PAPERS The CISCE has also released the ICSE Class 10 examination and Indian School Certificate (ISC) Class 12 examination 2023 specimen question paper for all the subjects for the 2023 examination. Interested students can check and download the sample papers from the official website of the Board at cisce.org. KNOW MORE ABOUT EXAM PATTERN With the help of the ICSE Class 10 sample question papers/ specimen question papers 2023, a student will know more about the board exam pattern, types of questions, marking scheme, and others. REVISED SYLLABUS?

As per reports, this year, the Board has also revised the ICSE syllabus 2022-23 for select subjects.

As per the sources, the board is expected to release the ICSE and ISC class 10 and 12 timetables by November 30. However, the students, preparing for the examination, must note that the CISCE board is yet to confirm any date or time regarding the exam. To recall, the board had earlier stated that it will be conducting the examinations from February to March 2023.

HOW TO DOWNLOAD ICSE Class 10th/ ISC 12th Datesheet 2023?

Visit the official website of the Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) at cisce.org.

On the homepage, look for the link that reads, “Download ICSE Class 10th/ISC Class 12th Datesheet 2023 .”

A new PDF document will appear on the screen.

Your ICSE Class 10th Datesheet 2023 or ISC Class 12th datesheet 2023 will appear on the screen.

or will appear on the screen. Download it and take a printout of it for future reference.

For more updates, check the official website of the Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE).

Topics



