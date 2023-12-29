Countdown to the New Year : Your Ultimate 31st December Celebration Destination! 🥳

Get ready to bid farewell to the passing year in grand style! Five & Dime invites you to a spectacular New Year’s Eve celebration set against the backdrop of the city’s most breathtaking view from the 15th floor. With a fusion of captivating music and a dynamic indoor-outdoor ambiance, this event is your ticket to an unforgettable night of revelry, open until 2 am 🤩

🔖 Extravagant Packages to Suit Every Taste :

Choose your ideal celebration package from an array of options designed to cater to your preferences. Indulge in the Unlimited Food & Drinks packages that range from a delectable food-only option at 1966/- (inclusive of mocktails) to the Regular Package at 2666/- (inclusive of alcohol) and the opulent Premium Package at 3366/- (inclusive of alcohol), promising an elevated experience to usher in the New Year

🔖 Exclusive Table Bookings for an Intimate Affair : Elevate your celebration with exclusive table bookings for your group. Whether it’s a 4-Pax Table featuring premium labels, tantalizing kebab platters, or larger 12-Pax Tables with an expansive selection of beverages and savory starters, there’s a tailored experience waiting for every party size

🔖 Added Perks to Enhance Your Experience : At Five & Dime, attention to detail is paramount. Beverages are sold per table, ensuring an uninterrupted celebration throughout the night. With a cost of 2500/- per individual, relish the abundance of starter portions and complimentary soda, ice, and cold drinks included in each package, ensuring a hassle-free and delightful experience for all attendees

Book your spot at Five & Dime now and welcome the New Year in unparalleled style and grandeur! 🥳

(Note: Prices and packages are subject to change. Please contact Five & Dime directly for the most updated information and reservations.)

For More Info, Call ☎️

+91 87 77 32 812