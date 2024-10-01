Counterpoint Survey: OPPO India Takes No 1 Position in After-Sales Service; 62 percentage ‘Very Satisfied’ Customers

Nine out of 10 customers highlight face-to-face phone repairs as an important parameter; OPPO India leads as repairs for 78% of customers were conducted in front of them.

OPPO India is a front-runner across key parameters of repair quality, costs, timely issue resolution, transparency, multilingual communication and staff expertise.

“Trustworthy” and “Genuine” are the most popular words used to describe OPPO India.

In line with its commitment to offer unparalleled service experience, OPPO India earned No 1 position in customer satisfaction for after-sales with 62% of its customers rating their in-store after-sales service as ‘very satisfactory‘. In August 2024, Counterpoint Research carried out a survey comprising 2,000+ customers among India’s top five smartphone brands to measure their after-sale service experiences. The recognition is reflective of OPPO India’s customer-first approach to elevate the service experience through its new generation centres.

OPPO India takes No 1 position in After-Sales Service 62% 'very satisfied' customers

The survey was conducted across 13 Tier 1 and Tier 2 cities among customers of OPPO India, realme, Samsung, vivo, and Xiaomi. OPPO India emerged as a front runner with ‘very satisfied‘ customers in key areas of repair quality, costs, speed of resolution, transparency, staff expertise and multilingual communication.

After-Sales Experience: 62% of OPPO India customers were ‘very satisfied‘ with the after-sales service centre experience, followed by vivo and Samsung 58% and 57%, respectively.

Transparency: OPPO India leads in transparency, with 78% of repairs performed in customers presence, followed closely by Xiaomi at 77%.

Speed of resolution: OPPO India leads in resolving issues for 35% of its customers within an hour, ahead of Samsung at 34%.

Repair quality: 57% of OPPO India customers reported high satisfaction with quality of repair, followed by vivo at 52%.

Cost of fixing the issue: 51% of OPPO India customers were very satisfied with the cost of fixing the issue with their smartphones, followed by vivo and Xiaomi at 45% each.

Multilingual support: 48% of OPPO India customers interacted with service representatives in languages other than English and Hindi, the highest among the brands.

Staff Knowledge: 56% of the OPPO India customers were very satisfied with the knowledge of the staff regarding the issue, followed by Samsung and vivo at 49% each.

Trustworthiness: Trustworthy” and “Genuine” are the most popular words used to describe OPPO India.

Service centre location: OPPO India excels with the highest share of respondents being very satisfied with the service centre location (51%) followed by vivo at 46%.

“At OPPO India, we have transformed our after-sales service model to cater to our customers through measures like Service Centre 3.0 and OPPO Self-Help Assistant,” said Savio D’Souza, Head – Product Communications at OPPO India. “Being recognised as the No 1 brand in India in customer satisfaction for after-sales is a validation of our efforts to deliver a timely, transparent, reliable and cost-efficient experience to our users.”

Today, OPPO India’s after-sales support spans 560+ exclusive service centres in 500+ cities across 25000+ pin codes and is complimented by a digitally-led Self-Help Assistant that is aligned with the Government of India’s ‘Right to Repair’ framework.

OPPO India launched the OPPO Self-Help Assistant in March 2024. This digital service lets the consumers resolve their smartphone issues without visiting a service centre. This first-of-a-kind initiative covers all OPPO handsets-A, F, K, Reno, and Find Series-launched within the last five years.

OPPO India also introduced its new generation 3.0 service centres in 2022, focussed on driving a transparent after-sales service experience. The customers visiting these service centres can witness product demonstrations, and face-to-face repairs for complete transparency.



