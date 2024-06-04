NationalPolitics

Counting Begins At 8 AM; Check Winners List Here

live

The exit polls in Andhra Pradesh predict a historic victory for the NDA alliance. Major Pollsters suggest that the NDA could secure between 19 of the 25 seats. TDP is expected to contribute significantly to this tally.

Andhra Pradesh Lok Sabha Election Results 2024 LIVE Updates

Andhra Pradesh Lok Sabha Election Results 2024: Andhra Pradesh Lok Sabha Election Results 2024 Live Updates: The Andhra Pradesh Lok Sabha election is a high-stakes triangular battle between the ruling YSRC party, the Congress-led INDIA coalition, and the NDA, in which Chandrababu Naidu’s TDP and the Pawan Kalyan-led Jana Sena Party (JSP) also play crucial roles.

Exit Poll Predictions: Major Pollsters have predicted a significant triumph of the NDA alliance, potentially winning 19-25 seats out of 25. The TDP, which is a part of NDA, is predicted to contribute significantly to this tally. The pollsters predicted that YSRCP can win only up to 8 seats. The exit polls suggest a significant win for the NDA alliance with projections of 111-135 seats.

Check All The LIVE UPDATES Regarding The Andhra Pradesh Lok Sabha Election Results 2024 Here.




