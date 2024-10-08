Counting begins at 8AM; Leading, winning, trailing candidates here

Jammu and Kashmir Assembly Election Winner List LIVE Updates: The counting of votes for the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly General Elections 2024 will begin at 8 AM on Tuesday, October 8, 2024.
Jammu and Kashmir Assembly Election Winner List LIVE Updates: The counting of votes for the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly General Elections 2024 will begin at 8 AM on Tuesday, October 8, 2024. The legislative Assembly poll was held in three phases on September 18, September 25 and October 1. In the first phase, 24 seats went to the poll, in the second phase, 26 and in the third phase, 40 seats went to the poll. For all the 90 Assembly constituencies the counting will start at 8 a.m.
Jammu and Kashmir Assembly Election Winner List LIVE Updates: Here is the full list of winners in the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly Elections 2024
- Pampore
- Tral
- Pulwama
- Rajpora
- Zainapora
- Shopian
- D.H. Pora
- Kulgam
- Devsar
- Dooru
- Kokernag (ST)
- Anantnag West
- Anantnag
- Srigufwara Bijbehara
- Shangus Anantnag East
- Pahalgam
- Inderwal
- Kishtwar
- Padder – Nagseni
- Bhadarwah
- Doda
- Doda West
- Ramban
- Banihal
- Kangan (ST)
- Ganderbal
- Hazratbal
- Khanyar
- Habbakadal
- Lal Chowk
- Channapora
- Zadibal
- Eidgah
- Central Shalteng
- Budgam
- Beerwah
- Khansahib
- Chrar-i-Sharief
- Chadoora
- Gulabgarh (ST)
- Reasi
- Shri Mata Vaishno Devi
- Kalakote- Sunderbani
- Nowshera
- Rajouri (ST)
- Budhal (ST)
- Thannamandi (ST)
- Surankote (ST)
- Poonch Haveli
- Mendhar (ST)
- Karnah
- Trehgam
- Kupwara
- Lolab
- Handwara
- Langate
- Sopore
- Rafiabad
- Uri
- Baramulla
- Gulmarg
- Wagoora
- Kreeri
- Pattan
- Sonawari
- Bandipora
- Gurez (ST)
- Udhampur West
- Udhampur East
- Chenani
- Ramnagar (SC)
- Bani
- Billawar
- Basohli
- Jasrota
- Kathua (SC)
- Hiranagar
- Ramgarh (SC)
- Samba
- Vijaypur
- Bishnah (SC)
- Suchetgarh (SC)
- R.S. Pura – Jammu South
- Bahu
- Jammu East
- Nagrota
- Jammu West
- Jammu North
- Marh (SC)
- Akhnoor (SC)
Chhamb
Important Dates: Phase 1 (All 24 ACs)
- Date of Issue of Gazette Notification: 20-08-2024
- Last Date of Nominations: 27-08-2024
- Date for Scrutiny of Nominations: 28-08-2024
- Last Date for Withdrawal of candidatures: 30-08-2024
- Date of Poll: 18-09-2024
- Date of Counting: 08-10-2024
- Date before which election shall be completed:10-10-2024
Important Dates: Phase 2 (All 26 ACs)
- Date of Issue of Gazette Notification: 29-08-2024
- Last Date of Nominations: 05-09-2024
- Date for Scrutiny of Nominations: 06-09-2024
- Last Date for Withdrawal of candidatures: 09-09-2024
- Date of Poll: 25-09-2024
- Date of Counting: 08-10-2024
- Date before which election shall be completed:10-10-2024
Important Dates: Phase 3 (All 40 ACs)
- Date of Issue of Gazette Notification: 05-09-2024
- Last Date of Nominations: 12-09-2024
- Date for Scrutiny of Nominations: 13-09-2024
- Last Date for Withdrawal of candidatures: 17-09-2024
- Date of Poll: 01-10-2024
- Date of Counting: 08-10-2024
- Date before which election shall be completed:10-10-2024
