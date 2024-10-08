Home

Jammu and Kashmir Assembly Election results 2024 winners list: Counting begins at 8AM; Leading, winning, trailing candidates here

Jammu: Security personnel stand guard outside a counting centre, a day before the counting of votes for Jammu & Kashmir Assembly elections, in Jammu, Monday, Oct. 7, 2024. (PTI Photo)

Jammu and Kashmir Assembly Election Winner List LIVE Updates: The counting of votes for the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly General Elections 2024 will begin at 8 AM on Tuesday, October 8, 2024. The legislative Assembly poll was held in three phases on September 18, September 25 and October 1. In the first phase, 24 seats went to the poll, in the second phase, 26 and in the third phase, 40 seats went to the poll. For all the 90 Assembly constituencies the counting will start at 8 a.m.

Jammu and Kashmir Assembly Election Winner List LIVE Updates: Here is the full list of winners in the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly Elections 2024



Pampore Tral Pulwama Rajpora Zainapora Shopian D.H. Pora Kulgam Devsar Dooru Kokernag (ST) Anantnag West Anantnag Srigufwara Bijbehara Shangus Anantnag East Pahalgam Inderwal Kishtwar Padder – Nagseni Bhadarwah Doda Doda West Ramban Banihal Kangan (ST) Ganderbal Hazratbal Khanyar Habbakadal Lal Chowk Channapora Zadibal Eidgah Central Shalteng Budgam Beerwah Khansahib Chrar-i-Sharief Chadoora Gulabgarh (ST) Reasi Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Kalakote- Sunderbani Nowshera Rajouri (ST) Budhal (ST) Thannamandi (ST) Surankote (ST) Poonch Haveli Mendhar (ST) Karnah Trehgam Kupwara Lolab Handwara Langate Sopore Rafiabad Uri Baramulla Gulmarg Wagoora Kreeri Pattan Sonawari Bandipora Gurez (ST) Udhampur West Udhampur East Chenani Ramnagar (SC) Bani Billawar Basohli Jasrota Kathua (SC) Hiranagar Ramgarh (SC) Samba Vijaypur Bishnah (SC) Suchetgarh (SC) R.S. Pura – Jammu South Bahu Jammu East Nagrota Jammu West Jammu North Marh (SC) Akhnoor (SC)

Chhamb

Important Dates: Phase 1 (All 24 ACs)

Date of Issue of Gazette Notification: 20-08-2024

Last Date of Nominations: 27-08-2024

Date for Scrutiny of Nominations: 28-08-2024

Last Date for Withdrawal of candidatures: 30-08-2024

Date of Poll: 18-09-2024

Date of Counting: 08-10-2024

Date before which election shall be completed:10-10-2024

Important Dates: Phase 2 (All 26 ACs)



Date of Issue of Gazette Notification: 29-08-2024

Last Date of Nominations: 05-09-2024

Date for Scrutiny of Nominations: 06-09-2024

Last Date for Withdrawal of candidatures: 09-09-2024

Date of Poll: 25-09-2024

Date of Counting: 08-10-2024

Date before which election shall be completed:10-10-2024

Important Dates: Phase 3 (All 40 ACs)

Date of Issue of Gazette Notification: 05-09-2024

Last Date of Nominations: 12-09-2024

Date for Scrutiny of Nominations: 13-09-2024

Last Date for Withdrawal of candidatures: 17-09-2024

Date of Poll: 01-10-2024

Date of Counting: 08-10-2024

Date before which election shall be completed:10-10-2024

