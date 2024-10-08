NationalPolitics

Counting begins at 8AM; Leading, winning, trailing candidates here

Jammu and Kashmir Assembly Election Winner List LIVE Updates: The counting of votes for the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly General Elections 2024 will begin at 8 AM on Tuesday, October 8, 2024.

Jammu and Kashmir Assembly Election results 2024 winners list: Counting begins at 8AM; Leading, winning, trailing candidates here
Jammu: Security personnel stand guard outside a counting centre, a day before the counting of votes for Jammu & Kashmir Assembly elections, in Jammu, Monday, Oct. 7, 2024. (PTI Photo)

Jammu and Kashmir Assembly Election Winner List LIVE Updates: The counting of votes for the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly General Elections 2024 will begin at 8 AM on Tuesday, October 8, 2024. The legislative Assembly poll was held in three phases on September 18, September 25 and October 1. In the first phase, 24 seats went to the poll, in the second phase, 26 and in the third phase, 40 seats went to the poll. For all the 90 Assembly constituencies the counting will start at 8 a.m.

Jammu and Kashmir Assembly Election Winner List LIVE Updates: Here is the full list of winners in the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly Elections 2024

  1. Pampore
  2. Tral
  3. Pulwama
  4. Rajpora
  5. Zainapora
  6. Shopian
  7. D.H. Pora
  8. Kulgam
  9. Devsar
  10. Dooru
  11. Kokernag (ST)
  12. Anantnag West
  13. Anantnag
  14. Srigufwara Bijbehara
  15. Shangus Anantnag East
  16. Pahalgam
  17. Inderwal
  18. Kishtwar
  19. Padder – Nagseni
  20. Bhadarwah
  21. Doda
  22. Doda West
  23. Ramban
  24. Banihal
  25. Kangan (ST)
  26. Ganderbal
  27. Hazratbal
  28. Khanyar
  29. Habbakadal
  30. Lal Chowk
  31. Channapora
  32. Zadibal
  33. Eidgah
  34. Central Shalteng
  35. Budgam
  36. Beerwah
  37. Khansahib
  38. Chrar-i-Sharief
  39. Chadoora
  40. Gulabgarh (ST)
  41. Reasi
  42. Shri Mata Vaishno Devi
  43. Kalakote- Sunderbani
  44. Nowshera
  45. Rajouri (ST)
  46. Budhal (ST)
  47. Thannamandi (ST)
  48. Surankote (ST)
  49. Poonch Haveli
  50. Mendhar (ST)
  51. Karnah
  52. Trehgam
  53. Kupwara
  54. Lolab
  55. Handwara
  56. Langate
  57. Sopore
  58. Rafiabad
  59. Uri
  60. Baramulla
  61. Gulmarg
  62. Wagoora
  63. Kreeri
  64. Pattan
  65. Sonawari
  66. Bandipora
  67. Gurez (ST)
  68. Udhampur West
  69. Udhampur East
  70. Chenani
  71. Ramnagar (SC)
  72. Bani
  73. Billawar
  74. Basohli
  75. Jasrota
  76. Kathua (SC)
  77. Hiranagar
  78. Ramgarh (SC)
  79. Samba
  80. Vijaypur
  81. Bishnah (SC)
  82. Suchetgarh (SC)
  83. R.S. Pura – Jammu South
  84. Bahu
  85. Jammu East
  86. Nagrota
  87. Jammu West
  88. Jammu North
  89. Marh (SC)
  90. Akhnoor (SC)
    Chhamb

Important Dates: Phase 1 (All 24 ACs)

  • Date of Issue of Gazette Notification: 20-08-2024
  • Last Date of Nominations: 27-08-2024
  • Date for Scrutiny of Nominations: 28-08-2024
  • Last Date for Withdrawal of candidatures: 30-08-2024
  • Date of Poll: 18-09-2024
  • Date of Counting: 08-10-2024
  • Date before which election shall be completed:10-10-2024

Important Dates: Phase 2 (All 26 ACs)

  • Date of Issue of Gazette Notification: 29-08-2024
  • Last Date of Nominations: 05-09-2024
  • Date for Scrutiny of Nominations: 06-09-2024
  • Last Date for Withdrawal of candidatures: 09-09-2024
  • Date of Poll: 25-09-2024
  • Date of Counting: 08-10-2024
  • Date before which election shall be completed:10-10-2024

Important Dates: Phase 3 (All 40 ACs)

  • Date of Issue of Gazette Notification: 05-09-2024
  • Last Date of Nominations: 12-09-2024
  • Date for Scrutiny of Nominations: 13-09-2024
  • Last Date for Withdrawal of candidatures: 17-09-2024
  • Date of Poll: 01-10-2024
  • Date of Counting: 08-10-2024
  • Date before which election shall be completed:10-10-2024

Stay tuned to India.com for all the updates related to this constituency as well as other seats of the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly Election. Find out who will be the winners, losers, victory margin, and all other details during our special election result coverage.





