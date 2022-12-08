Thursday, December 8, 2022
Counting Begins For Vijapur, Himatnagar, Idar (SC), Khedbrahma (ST), Bhiloda(ST) Vidhan Sabha Chunav LIVE

LIVE Gujarat Assembly Election Result 2022: Even as the early trends will emerge one hour or so after 8 AM, the final results will be declared for Vijapur, Himatnagar, Idar (SC), Khedbrahma (ST), Bhiloda (ST) by noon time.

Stay Tuned With India.com For All The Latest Update on Vijapur, Himatnagar, Idar (SC), Khedbrahma (ST), Bhiloda (ST) Counting Updates.
Gujarat Assembly Election 2022 LIVE Updates: Gujarat is all set for December 8 as the counting of votes for the Assembly Election 2022 will begin at 8 AM today. Even as the early trends will emerge one hour or so after 8 AM, the final results will be declared for Vijapur, Himatnagar, Idar (SC), Khedbrahma (ST), Bhiloda (ST) by noon time.

The Gujarat Assembly Elections 2022 were held in two phases. The first phase of the Gujarat Election 2022 polling was held on 1 December and the second phase took place on 5 December. The counting of votes will take place on 37 locations around the state.

  • 8:14 AM IST


    Gujarat Assembly Election Result 2022 LIVE: The counting has already got underway. We will have more updates shortly. Stay tuned to his space for all the latest of the Gujarat Assembly Election Results.



  • 7:27 AM IST


    Gujarat Assembly Election Result 2022 LIVE: Hello and welcome to our live coverage as we get closer to the counting of votes to begin. Stay tuned with us as we bring you all the latest updates of election results.







Published Date: December 8, 2022 7:25 AM IST



Updated Date: December 8, 2022 8:14 AM IST





