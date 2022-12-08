Counting Begins For Vijapur, Himatnagar, Idar (SC), Khedbrahma (ST), Bhiloda(ST) Vidhan Sabha Chunav LIVE

live

Gujarat Assembly Election 2022 LIVE Updates: Gujarat is all set for December 8 as the counting of votes for the Assembly Election 2022 will begin at 8 AM today. Even as the early trends will emerge one hour or so after 8 AM, the final results will be declared for Vijapur, Himatnagar, Idar (SC), Khedbrahma (ST), Bhiloda (ST) by noon time.

The Gujarat Assembly Elections 2022 were held in two phases. The first phase of the Gujarat Election 2022 polling was held on 1 December and the second phase took place on 5 December. The counting of votes will take place on 37 locations around the state.

