Thursday, December 8, 2022
HomeNationalCounting Begins; Jeet Ram Katwal of BJP Leads
National

Counting Begins; Jeet Ram Katwal of BJP Leads

admin
By admin
0
53


live

The counting of votes for the 68-member Assembly in Himachal will begin at 8 AM amid tight security.

Jhanduta Election Result LIVE
Jhanduta Election Result LIVE

JHANDUTA ASSEMBLY ELECTION RESULT 2022 LIVE UPDATES: The counting of votes for the 68-member Assembly in Himachal began at 8 AM amid tight security. Jhanduta is an assembly constituency in Himachal Pradesh. In 2022 Himachal Pradesh Assembly elections, the total percentage of voters in Jhanduta Assembly Constituency was recorded at percent. Jhanduta comes under Bilaspur district of Himachal Pradesh State.

Vivek Kumar (INC), J R Katwal (BJP), Sudhir Suman (AAP) are key candidates contested from Jhanduta constituency in the 2022 Himachal Pradesh Assembly elections along with many other independent candidates.
In 2017, Jeet Ram Katwal of the Bharatiya Janata Party won the seat by defeating Beeru Ram Kishore of the Indian National Congress with a margin of 4962 votes.

Exit polls had predicted a dead heat in Himachal Pradesh, with a range of 24-41 seats for the BJP and 20-40 seats for the Congress. The majority mark is 35 seats. Zee News exit poll has predicted a clear win for BJP this time with Congress as a close second. If BJP retains another term, it will be a historic moment in the electoral history of Himachal Pradesh. Stay tuned to india.com for all the latest news and live updates of Himachal Pradesh election result 2022 and results for this constituency.




  • 9:57 AM IST


    Hello and welcome to the live coverage of Jhanduta Election Result.







Published Date: December 8, 2022 10:44 AM IST



Updated Date: December 8, 2022 11:22 AM IST





Source link

Previous article
OPENING BELL: Markets Recover As Election Results Trickle In. Sensex Up By 160 Points
Next article
Abdasa, Mandvi (Kachchh), Bhuj, Anjar, Gandhidham (SC) Gujarat Election Result 2022
admin
adminhttps://www.thetimesofbengal.com
RELATED ARTICLES

Most Popular

Load more
*

Recent Comments

admin
By admin
0
53
Previous article
OPENING BELL: Markets Recover As Election Results Trickle In. Sensex Up By 160 Points
Next article
Abdasa, Mandvi (Kachchh), Bhuj, Anjar, Gandhidham (SC) Gujarat Election Result 2022
admin
adminhttps://www.thetimesofbengal.com
RELATED ARTICLES

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

Monetize your website traffic with yX Media

ABOUT US

Eastern India's Top Digital Media serving for the Nation. For Direct contact

Contact us: thetimesofbengal@gmail.com

FOLLOW US

© Copyright Protected & All rights reserved to The Times of Bengal.Facing a problem call 6291968677