Thursday, December 8, 2022
HomeNationalCounting Begins; Will BJP’s Rajinder Garg Retain His Seat?
National

Counting Begins; Will BJP’s Rajinder Garg Retain His Seat?

admin
By admin
0
41


live

Ghumarwin Election LIVE Updates, himachal election 2022 result: follow live updates here; Counting Begins.

Live | Himanchal Pradesh Election Result Update
Live | Himanchal Pradesh Election Result Update

GHUMARWIN ASSEMBLY ELECTION RESULT 2022 LIVE UPDATES:  The counting of votes for the 68-member Assembly in Himachal will begin at 8 AM amid tight security. Ghumarwin is an assembly constituency in Himachal Pradesh. In 2022 Himachal Pradesh Assembly elections, the total percentage of voters in Ghumarwin Assembly Constituency was recorded at 73 percent. Ghumarwin comes under Bilaspur district of Himachal Pradesh State.

Rajesh Dharmani (INC), Rajinder Garg (BJP), Rakesh Chopra (AAP) are key candidates contested from Ghumarwin constituency in the 2022 Himachal Pradesh Assembly elections along with many other independent candidates.
In 2017, Rajinder Garg of the Bharatiya Janata Party won the seat by defeating Rajesh Dharmani of the Indian National Congress with a margin of 10435 votes.

Exit polls had predicted a dead heat in Himachal Pradesh, with a range of 24-41 seats for the BJP and 20-40 seats for the Congress. The majority mark is 35 seats. Zee News exit poll has predicted a clear win for BJP this time with Congress as a close second. If BJP retains another term, it will be a historic moment in the electoral history of Himachal Pradesh. Stay tuned to india.com for all the latest news and live updates of Himachal Pradesh election result 2022 and results for this constituency.

HERE ARE THE LIVE UPDATES FOR GHUMARWIN ASSEMBLY ELECTION RESULT 2022:




  • 10:27 AM IST


    Ghumarwin Election Result LIVE: Prem Lal Banga from Bahujan Samaj Party gets 73 votes whereas BJP’s Rajinder Garg gets 4734 votes and Congress’ Rajesh Dharmani gets 6056 votes. YOGESH THAKUR from Rashtriya Devbhumi Party gets 75 votes. AAP’s RAKESH KUMAR CHOPRA gets 198 votes as of now.
    BJP 4734. Congress 6056. AAP 198. Rashtriya Devbhumi Party 75



  • 10:21 AM IST


    Stay tuned to this space for all the latest updates.



  • 10:07 AM IST


    Ghumarwin Election Result LIVE: RAJESH DHARMANI from Indian National Congress is leading as of now.



  • 9:45 AM IST


    Hello and welcome to the live updates of Himanchal Pradesh’s Ghumarwin elections live updates.




Topics




Published Date: December 8, 2022 9:24 AM IST



Updated Date: December 8, 2022 10:02 AM IST





Source link

Previous article
Hardik Patel of BJP Trails Against AAP Candidate in Viramgam
Next article
LIVE Gujarat Election Result 2022: Junagadh, Visavadar, Keshod, Mangrol (Junagadh), Somnath; Congress’s Jignesh Mevani Leads
admin
adminhttps://www.thetimesofbengal.com
RELATED ARTICLES

Most Popular

Load more
*

Recent Comments

admin
By admin
0
41
Previous article
Hardik Patel of BJP Trails Against AAP Candidate in Viramgam
Next article
LIVE Gujarat Election Result 2022: Junagadh, Visavadar, Keshod, Mangrol (Junagadh), Somnath; Congress’s Jignesh Mevani Leads
admin
adminhttps://www.thetimesofbengal.com
RELATED ARTICLES

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

Monetize your website traffic with yX Media

ABOUT US

Eastern India's Top Digital Media serving for the Nation. For Direct contact

Contact us: thetimesofbengal@gmail.com

FOLLOW US

© Copyright Protected & All rights reserved to The Times of Bengal.Facing a problem call 6291968677