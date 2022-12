Bypoll Election Results 2022 LIVE: Counting of votes to begin from 8 am | The counting for the bypolls in six assembly seats and the high-profile Mainpuri Lok Sabha seat will start from 8 am today. The Assembly seats which went to bypolls are Rampur and Khatauli in Uttar Pradesh, Sardarshahar in Rajasthan, Padampur in Odisha, Kurhani in Bihar and Bhanupratappur in Chhattisgarh.