Counting For Goa’s 2 LS Seats To Be Held In In ’14 Rounds’

Home

News

Counting For Goa’s 2 Lok Sabha Seats To Be Held In In ’14 Rounds’: Election Commission

Lok Sabha polls in Goa were held on May 7.

Advertise here To book Call 6291968677

Patna: Polling officials during the submission of the Electronic Voting Machines (EVM) and other election material after the end of the seventh and last phase of the Lok Sabha polls, at AN College, in Patna, Saturday, June 1, 2024. (PTI Photo)

Goa Vote Counting: An Election Commission official said on Saturday that the counting of votes for the two Lok Sabha seats in Goa will be held in seven rounds each on June 4. Goa has two Lok Sabha seats, North Goa and South Goa.

The counting for all Lok Sabha seats across the states and union territories will also take place on June 4.

The election official said that North Goa will have 157 counting tables while South Goa will have 161 counting tables.

“The counting of votes on June 4 will be held in Damodar College in Margao for the South Goa seat and Polytechnic College in Panaji for the North Goa constituency,” he said.

Lok Sabha polls in Goa were held on May 7, with the North Goa seat seeing a voter turnout of 76.34 per cent and the South Goa seat seeing 73 per cent voting, as per EC data.

Sitting BJP MP and Union Minister Shripad Naik was pitted against Congress’ Ramakant Khalap in North Goa. It is a BJP bastion which Naik has been winning since 1999.

South Goa seat is currently held by Congress’ Fransisco Sardinha who was replaced for the 2024 Lok Sabha polls by the party with Viriato Fernandes. He is pitted against the BJP’s Pallavi Dempo.

(With PTI inputs)







