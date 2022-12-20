Counting of Votes Begins Amid Tradition of Unopposed Election

live

Maharashtra Gram Panchayat Election Result LIVE: This year, the election was announced for a total of 7, 682 gram panchayats in 34 districts except Mumbai and suburbs.

Election staff members with an Electronic Voting Machine (EVM) during the counting of votes at a counting centre.

Maharashtra Gram Panchayat Election Result LIVE: The counting of votes for the Gram Panchayat elections across the state is underway on Tuesday, December 20. The voting was held on 7,135 panchayats, for electing Sarpanch and gram panchayat members. Voting was held for these gram panchayats on Sunday, December 18 and an average turnout of 74 per cent votes were recorded. Meanwhile, although there is curiosity about the election results, many gram panchayats, sarpanchs and members in Maharashtra have already been elected unopposed. This year, the election was announced for a total of 7,682 gram panchayats in 34 districts except Mumbai and suburbs. But due to unopposed election in some places, actual voting was held on Sunday in 7,135 Gram Panchayats. The special thing is that this time voting has been done directly for the post of Sarpanch along with the Gram Panchayat members too.

