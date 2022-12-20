Menu
Counting of Votes Begins Amid Tradition of Unopposed Election

Maharashtra Gram Panchayat Election Result LIVE: This year, the election was announced for a total of 7, 682 gram panchayats in 34 districts except Mumbai and suburbs.

Election staff members with an Electronic Voting Machine (EVM) during the counting of votes at a counting centre.

Maharashtra Gram Panchayat Election Result LIVE: The counting of votes for the Gram Panchayat elections across the state is underway on Tuesday, December 20. The voting was held on 7,135 panchayats, for electing Sarpanch and gram panchayat members. Voting was held for these gram panchayats on Sunday, December 18 and an average turnout of 74 per cent votes were recorded. Meanwhile, although there is curiosity about the election results, many gram panchayats, sarpanchs and members in Maharashtra have already been elected unopposed. This year, the election was announced for a total of 7,682 gram panchayats in 34 districts except Mumbai and suburbs. But due to unopposed election in some places, actual voting was held on Sunday in 7,135 Gram Panchayats. The special thing is that this time voting has been done directly for the post of Sarpanch along with the Gram Panchayat members too.

  • 9:53 AM IST


    Maharashtra Gram Panchayat Election Result LIVE: While sarpanchs in five places and gram panchayat members were elected unopposed in 403 places, voting was for the remaining 345 gram panchayat seats.



  • 9:48 AM IST


    Maharashtra Gram Panchayat Election Result LIVE: In the hyper sensitive Murkotdoh village in Salekasa tehsil, where people were casting votes after the gap of some eight years, the percentage reported was above 90 per cent.



  • 9:41 AM IST


    Maharashtra Gram Panchayat Election Result LIVE: Incidentally, Naxalite-affected tehsils like Salekesa, Sadak Arjuni, Deori and Arjuni Morgaon in Gondia saw voting percentages between 76.95 and 81.14, an official said.



  • 9:41 AM IST


    Maharashtra Gram Panchayat Election Result LIVE: Gondia district in Maharashtra witnessed 71.27 per cent voting on Sunday in the gram panchayat polls, while the figure was 64.82 per cent for Bhandara, officials said.



  • 9:38 AM IST


    Maharashtra Gram Panchayat Election Result LIVE: Out of 181 Gram Panchayats in Nanded District, 21 Gram Panchayats are unopposed. In Nanded, the official names cannot be given without the signature of the election decision officer, Collector Dr. Abhijit Raut said. But he has also said that he will give the names of villages without opposition soon.







Published Date: December 20, 2022 9:33 AM IST



Updated Date: December 20, 2022 9:52 AM IST





