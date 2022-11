Haryana Panchayat Election Result LIVE: Counting of votes has started for Zilla Parishad and Panchayat Samiti members in eight blocks of Sonipat district. In Sonipat, there were 161 candidates for Zilla Parishad in 24 wards and 706 candidates for Panchayat Samiti member in 193 wards. The fate of all the 867 candidates will be decided within a few hours.