Sunday, November 6, 2022
Counting of Votes on 7 Seats Begins Trends to Emerge Shortly

Assembly Bypoll Results 2022 LIVE updates: India.Com brings you the latest updates on election results from Bihar’s Mokama, Gopalganj, Maharashtra’s Andheri East, Telangana’s Munugode, Uttar Pradesh’s Gola Gokarannath, Odisha’s Dhamnagar, Haryana’s Adampur. Stay tuned. 

LIVE Assembly Bypoll Results 2022
LIVE Assembly Bypoll Results 2022

Assembly Bypoll Results 2022 LIVE updates: Good morning, readers, welcome to Assembly Bypoll Results blog. India.Com brings you the latest updates on election results from Bihar’s Mokama, Gopalganj, Maharashtra’s Andheri East, Telangana’s Munugode, Uttar Pradesh’s Gola Gokarannath, Odisha’s Dhamnagar, Haryana’s Adampur as the counting of votes in these seven Assembly seats are underway. Of the total 7 seats which saw a tough battle between the BJP and the regional parties, the saffron party held three and the Congress two, while the Shiv Sena and the RJD had one each. In Bihar, the main contest was between RJD and BJP, similarly in Haryana, Congress, INLD and AAP took on the ruling BJP.  This blog has updates, trends and analysis – as well as reports from India.com colleagues and reporters who are fanned out across the country. Stay tuned.




  • 8:55 AM IST


    Assembly Bypoll Results 2022: 19 rounds of counting in Andheri East Bypoll

    There will be 19 rounds of counting. Final results are expected by afternoon.



  • 8:53 AM IST


    Assembly Bypoll Results 2022: TRS Candidate Confident of Victory in Munugode

    100% I am confident of winning: TRS candidate for Munugode Bypoll, Kusukuntla Prabhakar Reddy



  • 8:42 AM IST


    Assembly Bypoll Results 2022: Three-layered security in Telangana Munugode

    A three-layered security has been provided at the counting hall at Nalgonda. The process began at 8 AM with postal ballots being counted first, followed by EVM counting at 8.30 AM.



  • 8:37 AM IST


    Assembly Bypoll Results 2022: Counting of votes underway in Bihar’s Gopalganj and Mokama.



  • 8:22 AM IST


    Assembly Bypoll Results 2022: What’s Happening in Dhamnagar?

    Postal ballots are now being counted for Dhamnagar (Odisha). First Trend to emerge shortly.



  • 8:18 AM IST


    Assembly Bypoll Results 2022: Munugode



    In Telangana’s Munugode Congress candidate Palvayi Sravanti claims she will win the election as women voters supported her in large numbers.



  • 8:13 AM IST


    Assembly Bypoll Results 2022: Prestige battles in Bihar and Telangana. A family legacy is on the line in Haryana. Counting of votes underway.







Published Date: November 6, 2022 7:44 AM IST



Updated Date: November 6, 2022 8:56 AM IST





