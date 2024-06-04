Home

News

Dakshina Kannada, Udupi Chikmagalur, Shimoga Lok Sabha Election Result 2024 Live Updates: Counting of Votes Round-wise update winner loser

Dakshina Kannada, Udupi Chikmagalur, Shimoga Lok Sabha Election Result 2024 Live Updates: Brijesh Chowta of Bhartiya Janata Party has secured a victory in Dakshina Kannada Lok Sabha Seat.

Advertise here To book Call 6291968677

Karnataka Lok Sabha Election 2024 LIVE Updates

Dakshina Kannada, Udupi Chikmagalur, Shimoga Lok Sabha Election Result 2024: Dakshina Kannada Lok Sabha Seat is one of the twenty-eight constituency of Karnataka. Brijesh Chowta of Bhartiya Janata Party has secured a victory in Dakshina Kannada Lok Sabha Seat.

In the 2024 Lok Sabha Election Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) allied with National Democratic Alliance (NDA) has fielded Brijesh Chowta, Indian National Congress (INC) Party allied with INDIA bloc fielded Padmaraj R Poojary while BSP has fielded Kanthappa Alangar. A total of 9 contestants are contesting from Dakshina Kannada Lok Sabha Constituency.

Dakshina Kannada Lok Sabha constituency went to the polls in Phase 2 of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections on Friday, April 26, 2024. The counting of votes is on Tuesday, June 4, 2024.

Udupi Chikmagalur Lok Sabha Election Result 2024 Live Updates: Udupi Chikmagalur Lok Sabha Seat is one of the twenty-eight constituency of Karnataka. According to the early trends Kota Srinivas Poojary form Bhartiya Janata Dal (BJP) is currently leading from Udupi Chikmagalur Lok Sabha constituency.

In the 2024 Lok Sabha Election Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) allied with National Democratic Alliance (NDA) has fielded Kota Srinivas Poojary, Indian National Congress (INC) Party allied with INDIA bloc fielded K. Jayaprakash Hegde while BSP fielded KT Radhakrishna.

Shimoga Lok Sabha Election Result 2024 Live Updates: Shimoga Lok Sabha Seat is one of the twenty-eight constituency of Karnataka. According to the early trends B Y Raghavendra form Bhartiya Janata Dal (BJP) is currently leading from Shimoga Lok Sabha constituency.

In the 2024 Lok Sabha Election Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) allied with National Democratic Alliance (NDA) has fielded B Y Raghavendra, Indian National Congress (INC) Party allied with INDIA bloc fielded Geetha Shivarajkumar. In the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, there were 23 candidates contesting from Shimoga Lok Sabha constituency.







