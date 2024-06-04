Counting of Votes Round-wise update winner loser

NationalPolitics

Lok Sabha Election 2024: BJP has fielded Rajrani Rawat against Tanuj Punia from Indian National Congress (INC) ally of INDIA (Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance) block from Barabanki Uttar Padesh Lok Sabha Constituency.

Barabanki Lok Sabha Result 2024: Barabanki Lok Sabha Seat has been a fortress of Bhartiya Janata Party in last two Lok Sabha Election – 2014 and 2019 Lok Sabha Election. The Incumbent  Upendra Singh Rawat from BJP won the both Lok Sabha Election. This year BJP has fielded Rajrani Rawat against Tanuj Punia from Indian National Congress (INC) ally of INDIA (Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance) block. Shiv Kumar Doharey is from Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) is also among the candidates.

Barabanki Lok Sabha seat hold six assembly segments including Ramnagar, Barabanki, Kursi, Zaidpur, Haidargarh.

The Lok Sabha Election in Barabanki Lok Sabha Seat was held in Phase 5 on May 20. The Lok Sabha Election was held in Uttar Pradesh in seven phases and recorded a voter turnout of 56.92%. There’s a close fight in UP between NDA and INDIA bloc.

The Lok Sabha Election were organized by the Election commission of India in 7 phases. The counting of votes for are underway.




