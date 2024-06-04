Home

Raipur, Bilaspur Lok Sabha Election Result 2024 Updates: Counting Of Votes Round-Wise Update, Winner-Losers List

Raipur, Bilaspur Lok Sabha Election Result 2024 Live Updates: Take a look the latest update about the leading and trailing candidates of the Bilaspur and Raipur constituency of Chhattisgarh.

Raipur, Bilaspur Lok Sabha Election Results 2024

Raipur, Bilaspur Lok Sabha Election Result 2024: The Lok Sabha Elections 2024, conducted by the Election Commission of India in a total of seven phases, concluded on June 1, 2024 and the results announcement is scheduled to take place today, on June 4, 2024. The counting of votes began in the morning at 8:00 AM and on a national level, INDIA Bloc is giving a tough competition to BJP-led NDA and the fight is quite close. Speaking of the Chhattisgarh Lok Sabha Election Result 2024, take a look at the counting of votes round-wise update and the winners-losers list of Raipur and Bilaspur constituencies. Here’s all you need to know…







