Counting of Votes To Begin Shortly

Home

News

Kolkata, Howrah, Dumdum Lok Sabha Election Results Live Updates: Counting of Votes To Begin at 8AM

live

The poll body has set up 394 strongrooms, 55 counting centres, 418 counting halls, and a total of 4,944 counting tables. There will be an average of 17 rounds of counting to determine the fate of 507 candidates, with a maximum of 23 rounds expected

Advertise here To book Call 6291968677

West Bengal Lok Sabha Elections 2024: The D-day is here and the stage is all set for counting of votes on Tuesday for 42 Lok Sabha seats in West Bengal. Counting will start from 8 am amid tight security. The trends are expected around 9 am, the official added. Over 25,000 polling staff, including observers and micro observers, will be deployed by the Election Commission for the counting process, which will take place at 55 centres across the state. The EC has arranged a three-tier security measure outside every counting centre, with 92 companies of central forces along with 2,525 personnel of state police.

West Bengal Lok Sabha Election Result 2024 Live Updates:

















