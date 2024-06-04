Home

Gandhi Nagar, Surat, Ahmedabad Lok Sabha Election Result 2024 LIVE Updates: Counting Of Votes To Begin Shortly

Gandhi Nagar, Surat, Ahmedabad Lok Sabha Election Result 2024 LIVE Updates: Counting Of Votes To Begin Shortly

Stay tuned to India.com as we bring you all the LIVE updates from Gandhi Nagar, Surat, and Ahmedabad Lok Sabha Election Results 2024.

Gandhi Nagar, Surat, Ahmedabad Lok Sabha Election Result 2024 LIVE Updates: Gandhi Nagar, Surat, and Ahmedabad East as well as Ahmedabad West are four key seats on the Lok Sabha map of BJP-ruled Gujarat. All four seats are considered as bastions of the BJP, with the ruling party having a 100 percent strike rate in Ahmedabad East and West, since these constituencies were carved ahead of the 2009 Lok Sabha Polls.

The Gandhinagar Lok Sabha constituency is currently represented by Union Home Minister Amit Shah. He won the seat in 2019 Lok Sabha polls after BJP veteran Lal Krishna Advani retired from active politics and was designated as a “margdarshak (guide)” in the saffron party.

Shah is pitted against Congress candidate Sonal Patel in Lok Sabha Election 2024.

In Surat, the BJP has fielded Mukeshbhai Chandrakant Dalal against Congress’ Nilesh Kumbhani, while in Ahmedabad East and Ahmedabad West Lok Sabha constituencies, the party has nominated Hasmukhbhai Somabhai Patel and Dineshbhai Kodarbhai Makwana against Congress candidates– Himmat Sinh Patel and Bharat Makwana, respectively.

Counting of votes for the Gandhi Nagar, Surat, and Ahmedabad East as well as Ahmedabad West Lok Sabha constituencies will begin at 8 AM today.

