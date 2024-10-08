Home

Haryana Assembly Election Results 2024 LIVE: Counting of votes to begin shortly

Haryana went to the polls on October 5, 2024, with over 2 crore eligible voters, across all 90 constituencies, with 20,629 established polling booths.

The stage is set for the final results of the assembly election in the state of Haryana, scheduled for October 8, Tuesday. As per official sources, the process will begin at 8 a.m. on Tuesday, with election officials and party representatives expected to arrive at the counting centres by 5 a.m. A briefing session for polling officials will take place, and they will be positioned at their respective counting tables by 6 a.m. Haryana went to the polls on October 5, 2024, with over 2 crore eligible voters, across all 90 constituencies, with 20,629 established polling booths. Haryana polls were earlier scheduled for October 1 but later postponed by the Election Commission.

Haryana assembly elections key constituencies

The state has 90 assembly seats including Kalka, Panchkula, Naraingarh, Ambala Cantt, Ambala City, Mulana (SC), Sadhaura (SC), Jagadhri, Yamunanagar, Radaur, Ladwa, Shahbad (SC), Thanesar, Pehowa, Guhla (SC), Kalayat, Kaithal, Pundri, Nilokheri (SC), Indri, Karnal, Gharaunda, Assandh, Panipat Rural, Panipat City, Israna (SC), Samalkha, Ganaur, Rai, Kharkhauda (SC), Sonipat, Gohana, Baroda, Julana, Safidon, Jind, Uchana Kalan, Narwana (SC), Tohana, Fatehabad, Ratia (SC), Kalanwali (SC), Dabwali, Rania, Sirsa, Ellenabad, Adampur, Uklana (SC), Narnaund, Hansi, Barwala, Hisar, Nalwa, Loharu, Badhra, Dadri, Bhiwani, Tosham, Bawani Khera (SC), Meham, Garhi Sampla-Kiloi, Rohtak, Kalanaur (SC), Bahadurgarh, Badli, Jhajjar (SC), Beri, Atel, Mahendragarh, Narnaul, Nangal Chaudhry, Bawal (SC), Kosli, Rewari, Pataudi (SC), Badshahpur, Gurgaon, Sohna, Nuh, Ferozepur Jhirka, Punahana, Hathin, Hodal (SC), Palwal, Prithla, Faridabad NIT, Badkhal, Ballabgarh, Faridabad, and Tigaon.











