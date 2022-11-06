Sunday, November 6, 2022
National

Counting of Votes to Begin Shortly At This Constituency In Haryana

Adampur Bypoll Results 2022 LIVE: The main parties which contested the polls were the BJP, Congress, Indian National Lok Dal, and Aam Aadmi Party.

Adampur Bypoll Results 2022:
Adampur Bypoll Results 2022: Voting To Begin Shortly At This Constituency In Haryana

Adampur Bypoll Results 2022: Counting of votes for byelection in Haryana's Adampur assembly constituency will begin shortly from 8 am on Sunday. Adampur in Haryana's Hisar district recorded a total turnout of 76.45 per cent where bypoll were held on Thursday, November 3. The main parties which contested the polls were the BJP, Congress, Indian National Lok Dal, and Aam Aadmi Party. The bypoll in Adampur, was necessitated after former Haryana Chief Minister Bhajan Lal's younger son Kuldeep Bishnoi resigned as MLA and switched from the Congress to the BJP in August. Bhavya Bishnoi, Kuldeep's son, is now contesting from BJP. Former Union minister Jai Prakash, a three-time MP from Hisar and two-time MLA as well was fielded by the Congress. The INLD has nominated Kurda Ram Nambardar while the AAP fielded Satender Singh, who switched over from the BJP.

Stay tuned with india.com for live updates on Adampur bypoll results. 




  6:44 AM IST


    Adampur Bypoll Results 2022 LIVE: The outcome of the bypoll will decide if the Bhajan Lal family retains the family bastion of five decades. Bhavya Bishnoi, grandson of former chief minister Bhajan Lal, had entered the fray as a BJP candidate.







Published Date: November 6, 2022 5:50 AM IST



Updated Date: November 6, 2022 6:46 AM IST





