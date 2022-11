DHAMNAGAR BY-ELECTION 2022: KEY POINTS

1) The BJD won all six Zilla Parishad seats and 9 of 11 wards of Dhamnagar Notified Area Council (NAC) in the panchayat and civic polls held in February and April respectively this year.

2) The party has also won all bypolls since 2019.

3) Late BJP MLA Bishnu Charan Sethi defeated ruling BJD candidate Rajendra Das by over 4,000 votes in the 2019 elections.

5) BJP MLA Bishnu Charan Sethi’s death necessitated the by-election.