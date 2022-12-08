Counting of Votes to Begin Shortly from 8 AM

live

Khatauli By-Poll Election Result LIVE: India.Com brings to you the latest updates from the Khatauli assembly seat in Uttar Pradesh’s Khatauli seat

Khatauli By-Poll Election Result LIVE: Counting of votes for the bypoll in Uttar Pradesh’s dusty town Khatauli will begin at 8 am on Thursday, December 8 and initial trends will start coming in soon after. Khatauli, the hotbed of the 2013 Muzaffaragar riots in western Uttar Pradesh, is witnessing a keen battle in the bypoll, a psychological war ahead of the 2024 general election. The BJP is trying to retain its seat, around 25 km south of Muzaffarnagar town, while the SP-RLD alliance is working hard to upset the apple cart of the ruling party. With the Congress and the BSP keeping away, the December 5 by-election in Khatauli is seeing a direct fight between the BJP and the SP-RLD. The bypoll has been necessitated due to disqualification of BJP legislator Vikram Singh Saini after his conviction and sentence of a two-year of imprisonmeinnt by a district court in a 2013 riots case. RLD candidate Madan Bhaiya, a four-term MLA, had won his last election almost 15 years ago, followed by three consecutive defeats in assembly polls in 2012, 2017 and 2022 from Loni in Ghaziabad.

Stay tuned to this space for all latest updates on Khatauli bypoll result



