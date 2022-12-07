Counting of Votes to Begin Shortly in Chhatarpur, Chhawala, Chhittaranjan Park, Chirag Delhi, Civil Lines

Delhi MCD Election Result 2022: India.com brings to you latest updates from five wards of the Delhi Municipal Corporation — Chhatarpur, Chhawala, Chhittaranjan Park, Chirag Delhi, Civil Lines. Stay tuned for list of leading, trailing and winning candidates

LIVE Delhi MCD Election Result 2022: The stage is all set for result day of Delhi’s municipal body election and counting of votes for 250 wards in the national capital will begin from 8 am on Wednesday (December 7). Tight security arrangements are in place and Delhi Police have been deployed at the 42 centres where votes for the civic polls will be counted. This is the first Delhi MCD election after the delimitation of wards in the national capital. The voting for all 250 MCD seats was held on December 4 with over 50% voter turnout. The BJP ruled the MCD for 15 years, between 2007 and 2022 and won all three corporations (North, South and East) even after trifurcation in 2012.

CANDIDATES AND WARD-WISE WINNER’S LIST

WARD CONGRESS AAP BJP LEADING/TRAILING Chhatarpur Manisha Khatana Pinky Tyagi Shikha Tyagi Chhawala Sukhbir Singh Jeeta Nambardar Shashi Yadav Chhittaranjan Park Bhawna Gupta Krishan Jakhar Rakesh Guliya Chirag Delhi Vandana Saini Asha Thakur Kanchan Bhadana Chaudhary Civil Lines Charan Dass Vikas Tank Sardar Avtar Singh

WHO WON THESE WARDS IN 2017 DELHI MCD POLLS?

WARD WINNER PARTY Chhatarpur Pinky Tyagi AAP Chhawala Sumit Shokeen AAP Chhittaranjan Park Subhash Bhadana BJP Chirag Delhi Pratibha Chauhan BJP Civil Lines Avtar Singh BJP

Earlier in 2017, BJP had won 181 seats out of the then 270 seats in all three municipal corporations of Delhi – SDMC, NDMC and EDMC. AAP had finished second in the municipal elections in 2017 with 48 seats while Congress had finished a distant third with wins in only 30 wards.

EXIT POLLS 2022

As per the exit poll findings of different agencies released on Monday (December 5), the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is all set to sweep the civic polls held in Delhi on December 4, and end BJP’s 15-year stronghold in the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD).

According to exit poll conducted by ZEE News, the Arvind Kejriwal-led AAP is likely to win the civic body polls this year. While AAP is likely to register a victory on 134-146, BJP 82-94 and Congress 8-14 will be following, the Exit Poll noted. In terms of vote share, AAP is expected to get 46 per cent, BJP 39 per cent, Congress 11 per cent and others 04 per cent.



