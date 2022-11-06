Counting Of Votes To Begin Shortly

The Gopalganj seat fell vacant due to the death of its BJP MLA Subhash Singh. His widow is the BJP candidate this time.

Gopalganj Bypoll Results Live: Counting of votes will be held on Sunday in the by-election to seven assembly constituencies including the Gopalganj constituency in Bihar. The polling was held in Mokama and Gopalganj assembly constituencies of Bihar on November 3. In Bihar, this is the first major polls after the political “realignment” that saw JD(U) parting ways with the BJP and joining hands with RJD, Congress and some other parties to form a Grand Alliance government.






