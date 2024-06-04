NationalPolitics

Counting of Votes, Winning Candidates List, Party-Wise Trends

Guwahati, Dibrugarh Lok Sabha Election Result Live Updates: Stay informed with india.com for real-time updates on the counting process. With accuracy and speed, we keep you updated on the evolving political landscape.

Guwahati, Dibrugarh Lok Sabha Election Result Live Updates (PTI image)
Guwahati, Dibrugarh Lok Sabha Election Result Live Updates: Counting of votes for Guwahati and Dibrugarh Lok Sabha constituency will begin at 8 AM today, June 4. While Guwahati voted on May 7, Dibrugarh voted on Apr 19. The Dibrugarh Lok Sabha constituency has 3 candidates in the fray. The candidates contesting for the Dibrugarh seat are 3. The assets and liabilities declared by each of the candidates are as follows – Lurinjyoti Gogoi, Manoj Dhanowar, Sarbananda Sonowal.

The Guwahati Lok Sabha constituency has 8 candidates in the fray. The candidates contesting for the Guwahati seat are 8. The assets and liabilities declared by each of the candidates are as follows – Amitabh Sarma, Bijuli Kalita Medhi, Colonel Gokul Chandra Singha, Dipak Kr Boro, Kazi Nekib Ahmed, Mira Borthakur Goswami, Samad Choudhury, Shejon Goyary.

Guwahati, Dibrugarh Lok Sabha Election Result Live Updates: Stay tuned to india.com for comprehensive coverage of the Gujarat Lok Sabha Election Results 2024, providing you with all the essential details as they happen.




