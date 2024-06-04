Counting of Votes, Winning Candidates List, Party-Wise Trends

live
Guwahati, Dibrugarh Lok Sabha Election Result Live Updates: Counting of votes for Guwahati and Dibrugarh Lok Sabha constituency will begin at 8 AM today, June 4. While Guwahati voted on May 7, Dibrugarh voted on Apr 19. The Dibrugarh Lok Sabha constituency has 3 candidates in the fray. The candidates contesting for the Dibrugarh seat are 3. The assets and liabilities declared by each of the candidates are as follows – Lurinjyoti Gogoi, Manoj Dhanowar, Sarbananda Sonowal.
The Guwahati Lok Sabha constituency has 8 candidates in the fray. The candidates contesting for the Guwahati seat are 8. The assets and liabilities declared by each of the candidates are as follows – Amitabh Sarma, Bijuli Kalita Medhi, Colonel Gokul Chandra Singha, Dipak Kr Boro, Kazi Nekib Ahmed, Mira Borthakur Goswami, Samad Choudhury, Shejon Goyary.
