Counting underway for Panipat Rural, Panipat City begins; check winner, leading, MLA, candidates

Panipat City is one of the 90 assembly constituencies in Haryana and is designated as a General seat. The election for this constituency took place on October 5, and counting of votes is currently underway. Keep an eye on this space for the latest updates and trends as the results come in.

The Panipat City Assembly constituency is a key battleground in the Haryana Legislative Assembly elections, one of 90 constituencies. Voting for the Panipat City seat took place on October 5. Meanwhile, in the neighboring Panipat Rural constituency, there is a close contest between Mahipal Dhanda of the BJP, Sachin Kundu from the Congress, and Independent candidate Vijay Jain. For the Panipat City seat, the candidates include Parmod Kumar Vij from the BJP, Varinder Kumar Shah from the Congress, Ritu Arora of AAP, Saroj Bala Gur from BSP, and several independents such as Bhateri Devi, Dilbag Singh Krantikari, CA Jagdish Dhamija, Ramesh Kumar Chaudhary, Rohita Rewri, Sawami Agnivesh, and Himanshu Sharma.

In the 2019 elections, a total of 122,315 votes were cast in Panipat City, with BJP’s Pramod Vij emerging victorious after receiving 76,863 votes, winning by a margin of 39,545 votes over his closest rival. The election saw a highly competitive atmosphere, reflecting the significance of this seat.





