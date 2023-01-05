County Side Middlesex In Talks With PCB To Compete In Pakistan Super League News
The talks between Middlesex and Pakistan Cricket Board have progressed ‘really well’.
London: Pakistan Super League (PSL) could see Middlesex taking part in the franchise-based tournament after ‘The Cricketer’ reported the English County side are in talks with the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) for a possible partnership.
However, there aren’t any indications that it could happen in this year’s PSL. “To begin with, Middlesex could send a squad to Pakistan for a pre-season warm-up tour ‘as a sign of commitment’, The Cricketer reported on Thursday.
“The PCB are interested in including overseas domestic teams in the PSL and we have held talks with them,” Middlesex CEO, Andrew Cornish, has been quoted as saying in the report. “Those talks have been very positive and we expect them to continue in the coming weeks.”
The report also suggested the talks between Middlesex and PCB have progressed ‘really well’ and likely there will be more negotiations. The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) are aware of the development and have no issues.
The report said that PSL could make an exception for Middlesex by not charging any fee, and instead utilise the county side’s commercial reach at Lord’s to popularise the teams playing in the Pakistan league.
Pakistan pace bowler and PSL side Lahore Qalandars’ skipper Shaheen Afridi was Middlesex’s overseas player last season.
Published Date: January 5, 2023 6:07 PM IST
Updated Date: January 5, 2023 6:07 PM IST
