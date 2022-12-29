Couple Fall On Stage During Wedding Photoshoot; Internet Calls ‘Definitely Fallen In Love’

Viral Video: A widely circulated video shows a couple dancing when the groom unexpectedly trips on the bride’s lehenga and falls to the floor.

Viral Video: Did someone say wedding season? Love is in the Air! On social media, there are countless pre- and post-wedding pictures of stunning brides posing with their grooms in picturesque settings. From brides dancing their hearts out to marriages being called off on mandaps — the internet has witnessed everything. Now, a wedding photo shoot has gained popularity, though this time for a different reason. A widely circulated video shows a couple dancing when the groom unexpectedly trips on the bride’s lehenga and falls to the floor.

The short clip was shared by an Instagram Jaipur Pre Weddings on December 15, 2022. In the viral video, we can see the bride who is dressed in a lehenga dancing with the groom in a sherwani. The couple is seen swirling for the photo shoot when the groom loses his balance and falls to the floor with the bride.

WATCH THE VIDEO OF THE BRIDE And GROOM’S DANCING HERE

Till now, the video has received over 1,814, 000 likes. While Netizens have flooded the comment section with humourous remarks.”Example of …pyaar main log girr hi jaate hai,” wrote an Instagram user. “When the photographer demands too much to get a beautiful shot also he lost his balance in very early stage o marriage onli what will happen in future,” added another user. ” It’s so cute couple,” commented a third user. “I should not laugh but I am laughing a lot,” expressed the fourth user. “Definitely fallen in love,” expressed the fifth user.



