Couple In Assam Abandons 4-year-old Daughter To Join ULFA-I: Sources

The couple is reportedly on their way to ULFA-I bases in Myanmar.

Assam Couple: In a heart-wrenching incident being reported from the Tinsukia district of Assam, a couple reportedly abandoned their four-year-old daughter to join the banned militant outfit United Liberation Front of Asom-Independent (ULFA-I), sources said on Saturday.

They also left behind their ancestral home, say sources.

The couple has been identified as Mamata Neog and her husband Achyut Neog, said the police sources.

They reportedly left their daughter at Dirak Kapatoli village in Tinsukia district with her grandparents.

According to the information given by the sources, the couple is reportedly on their way to ULFA-I bases in Myanmar.

However, the police refused to comment on this development.

“We have to investigate the whole thing first,” said police.

The ULFA was founded on 7 April 1979 in Sivasagar, Assam by a group of young men to engage in an armed struggle to form a separate independent state of Assam for the indigenous Assamese people through an armed struggle in the Assam conflict.

The ULFA operates mainly in Assam.

The outfit was banned by the Government of India in 1990 citing it as a terrorist organisation while the United States Department of State lists it under “other groups of concern”.

