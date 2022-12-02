Friday, December 2, 2022
Couple Kill 22-Year-Old Mall Employee, Plant Suicide Note In Greater Noida

Accused Payal Bhati and her partner Ajay Thakur had allegedly killed Hema Chaudhary, who worked at a store in a shopping mall, by slitting her wrist and distorted her face to prevent identification.

Greater Noida: A 22-year-old woman and her partner have been detained in Greater Noida for allegedly killing a mall employee. Accused Payal Bhati and her partner Ajay Thakur had allegedly killed Hema Chaudhary, who worked at a store in a shopping mall, by slitting her wrist and distorted her face to prevent identification.

The family members of the deceased had lodged a complaint with the Bisrakh police station after Hema Chaudhary had gone missing last month. The motive of the murder is yet to be known, police said.

“The accused killed Chaudhary after befriending her as she had similar physical attributes to Bhati. They had also planted a purported suicide note in the name of Payal Bhati and made it appear like a case of suicide,” a police officer told PTI.

When contacted, two senior police officers said the details of the investigation in the case would be revealed on Friday.




