COURT CONVICTS THEN MEMBER OF PARLIAMENT(RAJYA SABHA) AND TWO OTHERS IN A CBI CASE

The Special Judge, CBI Cases, Delhi has today convicted Shri Anil Kumar Sahani, then Member of Parliament(Rajya Sabha); Shri Arvind Tiwari @ Arvind Kumar, then Personal Assistant of said MP and Shri N.S.Nair, Office Supdt.(Traffic) of Air India in a CBI case.

CBI had registered the instant case on 31.10.2013 against Shri Anil Kumar Sahani, Member of Parliament(Rajya Sabha) and others. It was alleged that during the year 2012, Shri Anil Kumar Sahani entered into a conspiracy with M/s Air Cruise Travels Pvt Ltd., New Delhi & others with the object to cheat the Government of India by claiming undue reimbursement of Rs.9,49,270/- incurred upon purported air journey along with other companions. During Investigation, it was found that Shri Anil Kumar Sahani conspired with other accused and attempted fraudulent withdrawal of TA/DA by using forged tickets & boarding passes as genuine without performing actual journey. After investigation, Charge Sheet was filed on 23.10.2015 against Shri Anil Kumar Sahani & others under relevant sections of IPC and PC Act. The matter is posted on 31.08.2022 for argument on quantum of sentence.