UPSC Coaching Centre Deaths: Court Disposes Of Plea Of Basement Co-Owners

A police personnel interacts with students during a protest over the deaths of three civil services aspirants due to drowning at a coaching centre in Old Rajinder Nagar area, in New Delhi, Wednesday, July 31, 2024.

New Delhi: A court here on Saturday disposed of the bail plea of the four co-owners of a coaching centre’s basement where three civil services aspirants drowned last month, noting the prosecution’s submission about the transfer of the case to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

Additional Sessions Judge Rakesh Kumar, who was hearing the appeal of the co-owners of the basement — Parvinder Singh, Tajinder Singh, Harvinder Singh and Sarbjit Singh — against the denial of bail by a magisterial court, granted them the liberty to move a fresh bail plea before the appropriate or competent CBI court.

The civil services aspirants’ protest over the deaths of three students at a coaching center in Delhi’s Old Rajinder Nagar area entered its seventh day on Saturday. The students have been protesting since July 27, when three civil services aspirants lost their lives in the basement of Rau’s Rau’s IAS Circle after rainwater gushed into it.





