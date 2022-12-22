Covid 19 Latest News: What Is BF.7 Omicron Variant That’s Causing a Spike In China, All You Need To Know

December 22, 2022


this isn’t the first time when BF.7 has made news. It was first detected in India in October and started to replace the variants that were then dominant in the UK and several European countries. Watch video to know more about this variant.

Covid 19 Latest News: There’s a spike in Covid 19 cases in china. The current surge in Covid-19 infections in China is believed to be driven by the BF.7 sub-variant of Omicron also known as omicron spawn that is circulating in that country. Well, this isn’t the first time when BF.7 has made news. It was first detected in India in October and started to replace the variants that were then dominant in the UK and several European countries. After the sudden spike in Covid cases, the center of Wednesday advised people to wear masks in crowded areas and directed officials to remain alert. Now let’s talk about this new variant that has taken China once again in its grip




Published Date: December 22, 2022 1:47 PM IST





Source link

admin

See author's posts

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related News

Class I Girl Dies After Pencil Peel Sticks in Her Throat

Class I Girl Dies After Pencil Peel Sticks in Her Throat

December 22, 2022
Devendra Fadnavis Orders SIT Month After CBI Closed Case Calling it Accident

Devendra Fadnavis Orders SIT Month After CBI Closed Case Calling it Accident

December 22, 2022

You may have missed

Class I Girl Dies After Pencil Peel Sticks in Her Throat

Class I Girl Dies After Pencil Peel Sticks in Her Throat

December 22, 2022
Devendra Fadnavis Orders SIT Month After CBI Closed Case Calling it Accident

Devendra Fadnavis Orders SIT Month After CBI Closed Case Calling it Accident

December 22, 2022
Have A Hawk Eye? Spot The Hidden Leopard In This Photo In 10 Seconds

Have A Hawk Eye? Spot The Hidden Leopard In This Photo In 10 Seconds

December 22, 2022
NBA: Siakam sets career-high 52 points, Raptors end Knicks’ streak

NBA: Siakam sets career-high 52 points, Raptors end Knicks’ streak

December 22, 2022
Best Cricket Betting Sites in India: Review

Best Cricket Betting Sites in India: Review

December 22, 2022
Covid 19 Latest News: What Is BF.7 Omicron Variant That’s Causing a Spike In China, All You Need To Know

Covid 19 Latest News: What Is BF.7 Omicron Variant That’s Causing a Spike In China, All You Need To Know

December 22, 2022