Covid Alert! Centre Writes To States, Asks To Gear Up With Whole Genome Sequencing

Gear up whole genome sequencing of positive case samples to track variants through Indian SARS-CoV-2 Genomics Consortium (INSACOG)network: Centre to States

According to the World Health Organisation (WHO), coronavirus can spread from an infected person’s mouth or nose in small liquid particles when they cough, sneeze, speak, sing or breathe. (File Photo)

New Delhi: Amid the sudden rise of cases in Japan, USA, Korea, Brazil and China, the Centre on Tuesday directed states to gear up whole genome sequencing of positive case samples to track variants through Indian SARS-CoV-2 Genomics Consortium (INSACOG) network.

In a letter to states and UTs, Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan said such exercise will enable timely detection of newer variants, if any, circulating in the country and will facilitate the undertaking of requisite public health measures.



