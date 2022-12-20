Covid Alert! Centre Writes To States, Asks To Gear Up With Whole Genome Sequencing

Gear up whole genome sequencing of positive case samples to track variants through Indian SARS-CoV-2 Genomics Consortium (INSACOG)network: Centre to States
New Delhi: Amid the sudden rise of cases in Japan, USA, Korea, Brazil and China, the Centre on Tuesday directed states to gear up whole genome sequencing of positive case samples to track variants through Indian SARS-CoV-2 Genomics Consortium (INSACOG) network.
In a letter to states and UTs, Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan said such exercise will enable timely detection of newer variants, if any, circulating in the country and will facilitate the undertaking of requisite public health measures.