COVID Situation Worsens in China, Patients Given CPR On Hospital Floor

Grim videos of patients from hospitals in China went viral on social media which highlighted the worsening situation in the country amid sharp rise in COVID cases.

COVID in China: All beds in the hospital room were occupied by patients intubated and hooked up to the ventilators. (Photo: Twitter)

COVID in China: Grim videos of patients from hospitals in China went viral on social media which highlighted the worsening situation even as a rash of COVID cases were reported in the country. One such video showed a hospital in China crumbling to take care of its COVID patients as many of them lay collapsed on the ground while overwhelmed doctors tried to revive them. The situation in China is much worse than we think.

In the video clip which was shared on Twitter, chaos became the middlename of the hospital in the Chinese city of Chonqing as exhausted doctors tended to the serious COVID patients. All beds in that hospital room were occupied by patients intubated and hooked up to the ventilators. Several other videos showed many doctors falling asleep due to exhaustion and overwork.

VIDEO: CHAOS AT CHINA HOSPITAL AMID RISING COVID CASES

China is currently facing an extraordinary wave of deaths as COVID-19 ripped through the population, amid a widespread lack of data as mass, compulsory testing is abruptly halted across the country, RFA reported. As China moves away from the grueling lockdowns, mass tracking of citizens and daily testing that characterised Communist Party leader Xi Jinping’s zero-Covid policy, a high-ranking official in the party’s law enforcement arm said that a family member of his had died recently, and the family had had to wait five days before they could find a cremation slot.

The person, who asked to remain anonymous for fear of reprisals, said he had only been able to get a cremation that fast due to his rank and connections within the Chinese political system, RFA reported.



