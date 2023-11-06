COWRKS Expands Presence in Chennai with the Launch of its 4th Workspace

COWRKS, one of India’s leading providers of premium managed workplace solutions, has unveiled its fourth workspace in Chennai. Spread across 50,000 square feet of premier, modern office space, the new COWRKS centre is nestled within the dynamic business centre of Millenia Business Park and offers 650 desks.

Parul Thakur, Business Head and Senior VP of COWRKS said, “We are excited to announce the launch of our fourth workspace in Chennai at the prestigious Millenia Business Park. Chennai, with its thriving business ecosystem and dynamic workforce, holds immense potential for our business. This expansion marks another milestone in our journey to redefine the workplace experience in India by providing flexible, innovative, and community-driven workspaces. As we continue to grow our footprint across India, our vision remains clear – to empower businesses and professionals in shaping the future of work.“

The newly built centre is strategically located in Millenia Business Park, one of the finest tech parks in Chennai. Millenia is the equilibrium of work and life, which boasts of a campus-style business park buzzing with innovative biophilic design, excellent connectivity, and a wide array of amenities and services that ensure a hassle-free workday for members.

Dubbed “Coastal Hues“, the centre’s design concept draws inspiration from the boundless beauty of the Bay of Bengal, wind-swept seashores, and endless flowing forms. Through meticulous attention to materiality, textures, colors, and patterns, COWRKS has brought the maritime refuge of Chennai to life within its new workspace.

Prosenjit Banerjee, AVP, Design & Development at COWRKS, expressed his insights on the new Chennai centre and design philosophy, “At COWRKS, we believe that each workspace should tell a story, a story that is deeply rooted in the essence of the city it calls home. Our Chennai center is no exception. Coastal Hues is not just a design theme; its an invitation to immerse yourself in the serenity and dynamism of the coastal city. Weve harnessed the power of design to create an environment that not only enhances productivity but also inspires creativity and fosters a sense of well-being for those who work within its walls.“

Advertise here To book Call 6291968677

The new COWRKS centre boasts of high-speed internet, premium meeting rooms, F&B solutions, and interiors designed to foster creativity and innovation. The state-of-the-art facilities and meticulously designed interiors provide an inspiring backdrop for fostering innovation and productivity.

With a strong emphasis on tailored workspace offerings, COWRKS is well-positioned to sustain its upward trajectory and lead the transformation of the flexible and managed workspace sector in India. This milestone not only reinforces COWRKS’ dedication to delivering premium workplace solutions but also reflects its vision of creating an environment where professionals can excel, collaborate, and scale their businesses.

Discover the allure of Coastal Hues at COWRKS new Chennai center. Experience a workspace like no other. For more information, please visit www.COWRKS.com/coworking-space-chennai/omr-3b-millenia.

About COWRKS

COWRKS is a distinguished provider of premium workspace solutions in India, specializing in managed and flexible workspaces. With a presence in six major cities and a portfolio of 26 operational centres, COWRKS stands at the forefront of shaping the future of work. Committed to delivering exceptional workspaces, each centre is meticulously designed, showcasing state-of-the-art amenities, seamless technology, and world-class hospitality, fostering a thriving community. With a leasable area exceeding 12.3 lakhs sq. ft. and management of over 16,400 desks, COWRKS is widely recognized as one of the countrys leading providers of workspace solutions. COWRKS is a Brookfield Properties Company.