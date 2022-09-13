CPhI and Pharma Intelligence Announce 2022 Editions of Pharma IPR India and Biopharma Conclave in Mumbai

Pharma Intelligence, now Citeline, one of the leading business intelligence providers and knowledge partners, is pleased to announce the 11th Pharma IPR India 2022, and the 4th edition of Biopharma Conclave 2022 organised by the Informa Markets division of Informa PLC. Biopharma Conclave 2022 will take place on 15th and 16th September at Aster, the St. Regis Mumbai, and Pharma IPR India 2022 is set convene from 14th to 16th September 2022 at Imperial, the St. Regis Hotel, Mumbai. These comprehensive conclaves will be synchronised, and while the Pharma IPR India 2022 will focus on the growth in the Pharma IPR space and will host thought-provoking discussions towards building robust IP strategies; the Biopharma Conclave will emphasize on redefining innovations in Biopharma.

The Pharma IPR Conclave is one of the leading Pharma IP Events in the world and this year, it will once again, bring together Pharma IP leaders from across globe. Slated to be hosted as an in-person event, the Indian chapter of Pharma IPR 2022, aims to attract key Pharma IP leaders and lawmakers to highlight best practices in litigation, licensing and trials; and their thoughts on achieving the next phase of growth in the Pharma IPR space. The conference is expected to witness 200+ pharma companies, 230+ speakers across pharma and IP regulatory bodies, 900+ Pharma IP professionals and 150+ law firms to develop a robust IP Management strategy. The key focus of this three-day symposium will be Patent infringement, New rules in the Trademark modernization act, Implications of China Pharma Design patent amendment, EU-UK strategy to promote biosimilars and biologics & Bio Innovators, Evolving Patent Landscape in India, WHO’s implication of COVID-19 treatment, Dissecting Trade Secrets in FDA, Patents and other diverse areas of intellectual property portfolios.

Concurrently, the 4th edition of the Biopharma Conclave will begin on 15th September and primarily will have parallel sessions covering Innovation & Novel Technology, Late Development, Regulatory & Operations and Commercialization & Marketing. This two-day comprehensive conclave will be a single-platform event for all Biopharma professionals who aim to gain insights on Planning to Execution such as Research & Development (R&D), Manufacturing, Clinical Trials, Patent Framework, Commercialization and Marketing of biopharma drugs. The objective of this conclave is to deliberate on the crucial and the most relevant topics of the industry to enlighten biopharma professionals with case studies, innovation showcases and interactive panel discussions. The symposium will bring together professionals from across Bioanalytics, Biosimilars, Biotech, manufacturing and production, clinical research, regulatory, and R&D portfolios. The conclave is expected to witness 500+ participants, 30+ exhibitors and 55+ industry speakers from key biopharma companies such as GSK, Kemwell, Zydus, Syngene International, Pfizer India, and Reliance Lifesciences to name a few.

Announcing both the events, Mr. Poornachandra Tejasvi.K, Senior Director, Emerging Markets-India, Pharma Intelligence, said, “Both Pharma IPR India 2022 and Biopharma Conclave 2022 are key platforms to discuss the potential and challenges of the global IPR fraternity and Biopharma landscape globally. We, at Pharma Intelligence (soon to become Citeline), are thrilled to be a part of both the conclaves as thought leaders in the pharma intelligence space reiterating our expertise in delivering vital, accurate, and timely intelligence and analysis on key diseases, clinical trials, drug approvals & launches, R&D activities, biosimilars, to create real-world opportunities for growth and to stay on top of the rapidly changing landscape with in-depth insight and intelligence on key industry, commercial, clinical, regulatory, and R&D events. I believe this is what connects us with Informa Markets every year for an exclusive Knowledge Partnership to share and exchange insight and analysis on key trends and challenges shaping the industry at a local and global level and strive towards enriching the pharma industry at every step, together. I am sure, that both Pharma IPR and Biopharma Conclave 2022 will witness overwhelming success, they are great platforms to reconnect with the professionals of the pharmaceutical world, and provide them with data intelligence and industry analysis covering all aspects of commercial, clinical R&D, patient engagement and recruitment, and regulatory compliance developments.“

Globally, biopharmaceuticals contribute to annual sales, worth over $200 billion, where industry revenue continues to grow at a steady rate of 15 per cent annually. Based on Pharma Intelligence’s ‘Indian Biosimilars Report‘, India leads the way with 127 products, which is the highest number of approved biosimilars compared to any other major regions. This space is expected to grow further, and it is likely to shape the next decade for the Indian biosimilars market through intensive portfolio management decisions, pricing, manufacturing opportunities, clinical trials and with Government support. Moreover, global Biopharma alliances for 2021 was seen to achieve a total potential deal value (PDV) of $177.3bn from 1,133 transactions (373 with disclosed values), cited in the 2021 Deal-making Roundup report by Pharma Intelligence. The Indian deal-making landscape confirms that there were 11 acquisitions with a disclosed value of $4.1Bn in aggregate, involving Indian companies over the past 5 years, with the largest acquisition occurring in early 2022 as Biocon Biologics entered into a definitive agreement with Viatris Inc., for the acquisition of their Biosimilars business for the value of $3.33 Bn.

