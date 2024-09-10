NationalPolitics

CPI (M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury on respiratory support at AIIMS: Party

Yechury was admitted to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) on August 19 for the treatment of a pneumonia-like chest infection.

The CPI (M) on Tuesday said that the party’s general secretary Sitaram Yechury is ‘critical’ and he is on respiratory support. The CPI (M) leader is being treated for a severe lung infection at the ICU in All India Institute of Medical Sciences in the national capital.

A multi-disciplinary team of doctors is closely monitoring the condition of Yechury, which is critical at this time, the party said in a statement.

Yechury had shown a positive response to treatment on September 6. The 72-year-old leader had recently undergone cataract surgery.

The leader had released a six-minute long video after the death of former chief minister Buddhadeb Bhattacharya.

(With PTI Inputs)





