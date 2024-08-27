Crack Academy Hosted a Mega Test Under its “Mere Shehar ke 100 Ratan” Program

Crack Academy successfully hosted a large-scale merit test under their CSR initiative “Mere Sheher ke 100 Ratan” scholarship on August 24, 2024, at Government Girls Senior Secondary School in Jawalamukhi, Himachal Pradesh, promoting a conducive learning environment for the students.

3000 Students Attempt the Mega Scholarship Test at Jawalamukhi

The event covered more than 10 government schools simultaneously, spread over a 40-50km radius in the entire area, bringing over 3000 students from diverse backgrounds to compete for the prestigious scholarship. Shri. Sanjay Rattan, MLA Jawalamukhi HP, along with SDM, DSP, Tehsildar, XENs, and other Sub Div officers, graced the event with their esteemed presence.

The one-hour merit test was conducted to assess all students’ aptitude. The event showcased technology innovation as live feeds from all schools were streamed onto a digital screen at the venue, allowing the guests to witness the test proceedings. Students who qualify for this test will receive free courses of their choice under the academy’s scholarship.

The principals of the participating schools also welcomed this scholarship test, expressing their appreciation for this unprecedented initiative for student enrichment. They noted that they had not witnessed any such event being conducted at this scale before.

Through the “Mere Sheher ke 100 ratan” Scholarship, Crack Academy is committed to bringing “Delhi wali coaching” to tier 3 & 4 cities, strengthening the academic talent of deserving students, creating pathways for them to excel in their desired fields, and compete at par with their counterparts residing in metros.

Mr. Neeraj Kansal, CEO and Founder of Crack Academy, expressed his enthusiasm, stating, “The merit test has unveiled exceptional talent in this constituency and reaffirmed our commitment to nurturing the future leaders of tomorrow. By bringing this initiative to the region, we aim to create pathways for all these deserving students to excel in their chosen fields. We want to equip them with national-level coaching by renowned teachers, provide motivational mentoring and quality educational resources free of cost, and make them exam-ready to face competition confidently from all over the country. Our goal is to replicate this initiative across other districts in Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, and Haryana, providing this opportunity to more young minds.”

Shri. Sanjay Rattan, MLA Jawalamukhi HP, expressed, “This merit test was a commendable approach by Crack Academy that has offered a great opportunity to these students. It was exciting to witness this one-of-a-kind large-scale effort to recognize and support the academic talents of our young students.”

Kritika a participant from he School, said, “Participating in this test has given me a chance to showcase my abilities and opened doors to opportunities I never imagined. I’m excited about what lies ahead and grateful for the chance to compete for a scholarship that could offer me guidance that could help shape my future.”

The event concluded on a successful note, with the scholarship awards ceremony rewarding the top performers and celebrating their achievements. This test was a significant part of Crack Academy’s CSR initiative, aiming to bring quality education to tier 3 and 4 cities and raise education standards in the entire constituency and beyond.