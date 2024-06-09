‘Create A 100-Day Plan, Not Get Influenced…’: Narendra Modi To Newly-Elected MPs During Tea Meet

PM Modi’s Tea Meet: Hours before taking oath as the Prime Minister of India for the third consecutive time, Prime Minister-designate Narendra Modi on Sunday held a tea party for the newly elected MPs and the would-be council of ministers at his official residence. While interacting with the MPs, he asked them to prepare a 100-day plan of action and start acting on it without wasting time. Modi also congratulated the newly elected MPs and advised them against getting influenced by others during their work.
