National

Cricket Fraternity Hails Virat Kohli For His Unbeaten Ton vs SL In 3rd ODI

admin
19Views
Read Time:2 Minute, 32 Second


  • Home
  • Sports
  • VVS Laxman To Irfan Pathan: Cricket Fraternity Hails Virat Kohli For His Unbeaten Ton vs SL In 3rd ODI

India completed a 3-0 series win by thrashing Sri Lanka by 317 runs, the biggest margin of victory in ODI history, in the third and final match of the series at Greenfield International Stadium on Sunday.

VVS Laxman To Irfan Pathan: Cricket Fraternity Hails Virat Kohli For His Unbeaten Ton vs SL In 3rd ODI
VVS Laxman To Irfan Pathan: Cricket Fraternity Hails Virat Kohli For His Unbeaten Ton vs SL In 3rd ODI

Kerala: The cricket fraternity lavished praise on Indian star batter Virat Kohli as the former India skipper played an unbeatable 166-run knock against Sri Lanka in the third ODI at Kerala. Virat Kohli is in lethal form as the batter has scored 283 runs in the 3-match ODI series against Sri Lanka, and becomes the man of the series.

Kohli became the fifth-highest run-scorer in history of ODI cricket on Sunday, overtaking Sri Lankan legend Mahela Jayawardene to enter into top-five.

India completed a 3-0 series win by thrashing Sri Lanka by 317 runs, the biggest margin of victory in ODI history, in the third and final match of the series at Greenfield International Stadium on Sunday.

They were all out for just 73 in just 22 overs, their fourth-lowest total in the history of the format. Mohammed Siraj got the ball to move around to run through the top order and pick his career-best figures of 4-32 in ten overs, while Mohammed Shami and Kuldeep Yadav had figures of 2-20 and 2-16 respectively in India’s dominating victory.




Published Date: January 15, 2023 8:35 PM IST



Updated Date: January 15, 2023 8:38 PM IST





Source link

About Post Author

admin

oi56wtxexqz4@bom1plzcpnl493925.prod.bom1.secureserver.net
https://www.thetimesofbengal.com
Happy
Happy
0 %
Sad
Sad
0 %
Excited
Excited
0 %
Sleepy
Sleepy
0 %
Angry
Angry
0 %
Surprise
Surprise
0 %
0 0

Average Rating

5 Star
0%
4 Star
0%
3 Star
0%
2 Star
0%
1 Star
0%
(Add your review)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

More Stories