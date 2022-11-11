Cricket: Hardik Pandya Will Lead Team India In Upcoming T20 Series, Check Out Match Schedule

India vs New Zealand Tour: Hardik Pandya will lead in the upcoming T20 series and Shikhar Dhawan will captain the ODI side. Find out the full list of upcoming matches with New Zealand and Bangladesh. Watch Video

Cricket: After losing the semifinal in the world cup there is a lot of change we can see in the upcoming days. Caption and regular skipper Rohit Sharma, star batter Virat Kohli, opener KL Rahul and spinner Ravichandran Ashwin have been rested for the New Zealand tour, the entire coaching staff has also been given a break after the T20 World Cup. VVS Laxman will be India’s acting head coach for the upcoming tour of New Zealand. Rahul Dravid-led coaching staff has been given a break post the team’s exit from the T20 World Cup. Check out the upcoming matches of India in 2022 after the world cup. Watch Video

Written By: Amit Kumar



