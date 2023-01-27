Cricketer Axar Patel Marries Girlfriend Meha Patel, Wedding Videos Are Viral

- Home
Team India all-rounder Axar Patel tied the knot with girlfriend Meha Patel. The southpaw got married to his dietician fiance in Vadodara, Gujarat. Axar and Meha got engaged back in January 2022. Before deciding to get married, Axar and Meha reportedly dated for a long period of time. Axar’s wife Meha is a dietician and nutritionist by profession. She is an avid Instagram user and keeps posting pictures with the Indian cricketer too.
Published Date: January 27, 2023 11:55 AM IST
