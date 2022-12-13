Zubair Maulana, who has nearly 65 criminal cases registered against him in various police stations, can be seen standing on bonnet of his moving jeep and dancing while his gang cheers him on.

VIDEO | Criminals Perform ‘Phool Aur Kante’ Style Stunt On Moving Jeep in Bhopal, Openly Challenge Police

Viral Video Bhopal: A video of a criminal performing stunts on his jeep along with his gang on the roads of Madhya Pradesh’s Bhopal has gone viral on social media. Zubair Maulana, who has nearly 65 criminal cases registered against him in various police stations, can be seen standing on bonnet of his moving jeep and dancing while his gang cheers him on. A car can also be seen driving in reverse in front of his jeep, probably to make a video of the “stunt”.

According to reports, the video was captured on Friday while they were returning home after celebrating another goon, Sunny Malik’s birthday in Gandhinagar. They then circulated then video on their social media handles.

In the 1-minute clip video, it can be seen that three-four vehicles are running nearby on the road. Among them, three-four people are standing in an open jeep. Two people are on bonnet, while two people stand at the gate on the side. A SUV car is driving right next to the jeep where a person is seen doing “phool aur Kante” style stunt, where, three-four vehicles are moving back and forth.

It is to be noted that last August, Maulana was arrested for performing similar car stunts. Challenging the police, Maulana deliberately repeated the offence on Friday night and posted it on his social media handles.

Gandhi Nagar police on Monday registered an FIR against Zubair Maulana. The FIR was lodged after home minister Narottam Mishra issued orders in this regard.



