After his contract with his former club Manchester United expired, there was much speculation among football fans about Cristiano Ronaldo’s next destination.

Reports: Cristiano Ronaldo All Set to Join Al- Nassr On A Whopping 200 Million Euros Deal

New Delhi: Everyone loves a good rumor. According to various reports, Cristiano Ronaldo has agreed to join the Riyadh-based Saudi Arabian Club Al-Nassr for 200 million euros.

This comes as a huge shock to the entire football world and fans of CR7.

After his contract with his former club Manchester United expired, there was much speculation among football fans about Cristiano Ronaldo’s next destination.However, official confirmation is still awaited.

This news of his verbal agreement to a contract has been reported by Marca, which is a famous Spanish sports newspaper. It remains unclear if this report is true or not, but it certainly makes sense given how well things have been going for Ronaldo recently.

The Portuguese star is currently playing his fifth and probably last FIFA World Cup for Portugal. The Portuguese national team, led by Cristiano Ronaldo, will face Switzerland at the Lusail stadium in Qatar on December 7.

( Written by: Aviral Shukla)



