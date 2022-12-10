Portugal are out of the FIFA World Cup 2022 as Ronaldo’s dream of winning the coveted trophy comes to an end.

WATCH: Cristiano Ronaldo BREAKS Down After 1-0 Loss to Morocco in FIFA World Cup Quarter-Final. (Image: Twitter)

Doha: This is not the ending Cristiano Ronaldo and Portugal would’ve hoped for as 2016 Europeans have been knocked out by African giants Morocco 1-0 in the quarter-finals on Saturday, thus ending CR7’s dream of winning the World Cup.

After the match, he was completely broken down as he made his way to the dressing room.

Ronaldo came on as a substitute early in the second half with his team already losing. He replaced midfielder Rúben Neves in the 51st minute for his 196th international men’s appearance, the most of all time along with Kuwait forward Badr Al-Mutawa.

Ronaldo, playing in his fifth and likely final World Cup, had also been on the bench to start in the round of 16 against Switzerland, making an appearance as a substitute.

Morocco took the lead on Saturday with a header by Youssef En-Nesyri in the 42nd minute.

It is a seminal moment in World Cup history, with an African nation finally advancing to the levels typically only reached by European or South American teams. Cameroon (1990), Senegal (2002) and Ghana (2010) all reached the quarterfinals but got no further.

And off the field, this Morocco squad — coached by French-born Walid Regragui and containing 14 players born abroad — is uniting the Arab world, inspiring displays in Arab identity from fans in different countries.

Morocco will play either France or England in the semifinals.

Ronaldo, who will be 41 by the time of the 2026 World Cup in the United States, Mexico and Canada, had been looking to reach the semifinals for only the second time after 2006.



