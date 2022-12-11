One day after the heart-breaking loss, Ronaldo opened up for the first-time on Instagram and thanked Portugal and World Cup host Qatar and said the dream was nice while it lasted.

Cristiano Ronaldo BREAKS Silence on Instagram After Portugal’s Exit From FIFA World Cup 2022, Brazilian Legend Pele Replies to Insta Post. (Image: Instagram)

New Delhi: This is not the ending Cristiano Ronaldo and Portugal would’ve hoped for as 2016 Europeans have been knocked out by African giants Morocco 1-0 in the quarter-finals on Saturday, thus ending CR7’s dream of winning the World Cup.

After the match, he was completely broken down as he made his way to the dressing room.

‘Not much more to say for now. Thank you Portugal. Thank you Qatar The dream was nice while it lasted… Now, it’s hoping that the weather will be good advisor and allow each one to draw their own conclusions’, Cristiano wrote on Instagram.

Pele replied to his post and said, ‘Thanks for making us smile my friend’.

Portugal, who again started without their star striker Ronaldo, conceded a goal three minutes before the end of the first half.

Although Portugal had more ball possession it was Morocco that struck with Sevilla striker Youssef En-Nesyri heading in the 42nd minute when he beat Portugal goalkeeper Diogo Costa for a cross from Yahya Attiat-Allah.

Morocco has reached the quarterfinals and has put up a sensational performance in this World Cup. From Hakimi to Ziyech, the teams performances have been wonderful in this World Cup. They are currently the only African team left in this World Cup and have reached the semifinals.



