Sunday, December 11, 2022
HomeNationalCristiano Ronaldo BREAKS Silence on Instagram After Portugal's Exit From FIFA World...
National

Cristiano Ronaldo BREAKS Silence on Instagram After Portugal’s Exit From FIFA World Cup 2022, Brazilian Legend Pele Replies to Insta Post

By admin
0
100


One day after the heart-breaking loss, Ronaldo opened up for the first-time on Instagram and thanked Portugal and World Cup host Qatar and said  the dream was nice while it lasted.

 Cristiano Ronaldo, Cristiano Ronaldo news, Cristiano Ronaldo World Cup, Cristiano Ronaldo Portugal, Cristiano Ronaldo net worth, Cristiano Ronaldo wife, Cristiano Ronaldo goals, Cristiano Ronaldo age, Cristiano Ronaldo Jr, Cristiano Ronaldo birthday, Cristiano Ronaldo instagram, Cristiano Ronaldo height, Cristiano Ronaldo transfer news, Cristiano Ronaldo wallpaper, FIFA World Cup, FIFA World Cup 2022, FIFA World Cup schedule, FIFA World Cup fixtures, portugal football team, portugal football team schedule, portugal football team fixtures, portugal football team matches, portugal football team captain, portugal football team games, portugal football team roster, portugal football team players, portugal football team achievements
Cristiano Ronaldo BREAKS Silence on Instagram After Portugal’s Exit From FIFA World Cup 2022, Brazilian Legend Pele Replies to Insta Post. (Image: Instagram)

New Delhi: This is not the ending Cristiano Ronaldo and Portugal would’ve hoped for as 2016 Europeans have been knocked out by African giants Morocco 1-0 in the quarter-finals on Saturday, thus ending CR7’s dream of winning the World Cup.

After the match, he was completely broken down as he made his way to the dressing room.

One day after the heart-breaking loss, Ronaldo opened up for the first-time on Instagram and thanked Portugal and World Cup host Qatar and said  the dream was nice while it lasted.

‘Not much more to say for now. Thank you Portugal. Thank you Qatar The dream was nice while it lasted… Now, it’s hoping that the weather will be good advisor and allow each one to draw their own conclusions’, Cristiano wrote on Instagram.

Pele replied to his post and said, ‘Thanks for making us smile my friend’.

Portugal, who again started without their star striker Ronaldo, conceded a goal three minutes before the end of the first half.

Although Portugal had more ball possession it was Morocco that struck with Sevilla striker Youssef En-Nesyri heading in the 42nd minute when he beat Portugal goalkeeper Diogo Costa for a cross from Yahya Attiat-Allah.

Morocco has reached the quarterfinals and has put up a sensational performance in this World Cup. From Hakimi to Ziyech, the teams performances have been wonderful in this World Cup. They are currently the only African team left in this World Cup and have reached the semifinals.




Published Date: December 11, 2022 9:07 PM IST





Source link

Previous articleFilipino Mercito Gesta to face Ryan Garcia in January—report
Next articleBenilde fights back vs Letran, forces NCAA title decider
adminhttps://www.thetimesofbengal.com
RELATED ARTICLES

Most Popular

Load more
Html code here! Replace this with any non empty raw html code and that's it.

Recent Comments

By admin
0
100
Previous articleFilipino Mercito Gesta to face Ryan Garcia in January—report
Next articleBenilde fights back vs Letran, forces NCAA title decider
adminhttps://www.thetimesofbengal.com
RELATED ARTICLES

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

Monetize your website traffic with yX Media

ABOUT US

Eastern India's Top Digital Media serving for the Nation. For Direct contact

Contact us: thetimesofbengal@gmail.com

FOLLOW US

© Copyright Protected & All rights reserved to The Times of Bengal.Facing a problem call 6291968677